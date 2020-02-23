Things got messy at the the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Saturday afternoon, when local artist Mike Coleman hosted a workshop to show children and adults how his abstract painting method works.
Several people gathered in LACA’s main gallery to learn from Coleman — also known as “Chaotic Mike” — and to get a chance to create colorful works of art by blending and mixing different kinds of paint, and letting gravity handle a lot of the rest.
“This would be considered an abstract technique, and it’s called fluid art,” Coleman told the Daily News. “We use interior latex house paint — it’s acrylic — and you pick out the colors and layer them … and you learn a bit about composition and how the different mixing additives and paint react to each other.”
During the workshop, adults and children alike learned two of Coleman’s methods: one of which consists of layering different colors of paint in a cup and then splashing it onto a canvas, and one that included doing the same with multiple cups.
Both are relatively simple, he said, and easy for beginners to get into, but there’s also a technique to it, as the colors start to drift and mingle and spread on the flat surface of the canvas, the artist has to have an eye for the composition of the piece they’re making, and tilt or turn the canvas to see the paint move in the proper directions to produce the desired results.
“It was a lot of fun. We had some kids come and they had a blast,” Coleman said. “A lot of people did multiple cup, and I prefer it too. It adds more dynamic than just a straight up pour.“
Participants in the workshop included locals as well as visitors from out to town — and even outside the country.
Karie Easterling of Saint Charles was one of them. She said she “had a blast,” adding that it was her first time creating art with Coleman despite having known him for many years.
Read the full story in Monday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.