David Wellington will face all of the charges — including two counts of second degree murder — he was arraigned after his case was bound over to circuit court following a preliminary exam Friday at 79th District Court in Ludington before Judge John Middlebrook.
The allegations arise from an incident on March 1, 2021, where Wellington, 27, of Manton, collided with a van that contained both Ashley Plotts and David McLain-Williams both of Scottville, and while Plotts was carrying an unborn child. The couple and the unborn child died as a result of the accident.
Wellington is charged with the two felony counts of second degree murder, two felony counts of operating under the influence causing death, a felony count of operating under the influence causing death/miscarriage, a misdemeanor count of failing to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. There is an eighth count, a felony habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.
The prosecution called eight witnesses, but after approximately five hours, asked for a continuance. Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink wanted the medical examiner to testify, and Wellington’s attorney, Matthew Kasel, also wanted an opportunity to question the examiner.
Middlebrook decided to bind the case over instead, saying much of the questions will need to be better addressed at trial. He said the testimonies and evidence satisfied the probable cause threshold.
“I don’t see any point in going further into examining this,” he said when he started to issue his judgment. “I understand counsel wanting to proceed in an abundance of caution. But counsel for Mr. Wellington can satisfy his questions he may have of the medical examiner by some phone calls to the medical examiner and if that doesn’t bear fruit, I suggest filing motions with (51st Circuit Court) Judge (Susan) Sniegowski.
“Even if I took that leap and said that (Mclain-Williams) was intoxicated, it does not affect my finding of probable cause because that would still be an issue for the trier of fact to ultimately decide,” Middlebrook said later. “I, sitting on a probable cause situation, am not supposed to take the place of the 13th juror and make the beyond reasonable doubt decision. I just decide probable cause.
“With that said, I do not see the point in delaying this proceeding any more.”
During testimony, Allison Golembiewski said she heard the collision during her regular day shift at Bob’s Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling in Walhalla.
“I was on the phone with a customer. I heard what I thought was a semi was coming through (the storefront). I ducked down for two seconds. I didn’t see it happen, but I heard it, though,” she said. “It sounded like a train. It was horrible. It was loud. It was scary.
“I instantly ran to the door to see what it was.”
After she ducking under her desk for cover, Golembiewski left the store and testified she saw Wellington walking toward her and away from the cash site. She guided him to safety and testified seeing blood on his face. Golembiewski said she had him sit down and then left to attend those at the collision. Allegedly, Wellington left the scene, leaving a trail of blood behind him.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Brian Broski was on duty the day of the crash. He was called to the collision at around 1:42 p.m. and arrived 20 minutes later. He was told by other witnesses the driver fled the scene.
Broski testified he found the blood trail and footprints in the unmelted snow left by Wellington and used it to track him through the Dollar General parking lot and the woods behind it.
While proceeding down Walhalla Road, Broski had an individual driving a Ford Explorer pull up to him who asked if he was looking for someone. Broski said he and Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Barnett rode down Walhalla Road where Wellington was attempting to flag down cars.
Broski testified Wellington reached for the car door handle, but he opened the vehicle before he could. Wellington was apprehended, and after being put into custody, Broski said Wellington kept repeating apologies.
“Basically, when he was placed on the ground, he said he was sorry several times,” Broski testified. “He asked if the victims in the accident at the scene (were OK).”
According to two separate collision reconstructionists — Mason County Sheriff’s Detective Stephen Hansen and private reconstructionist — Greg Edgecombe, Wellington’s vehicle, a sliver Jeep Patriot, was driving faster than 90 mph seconds before the crash.
Analysis of the skid marks found the Jeep Patriot may have attempted to avoid colliding with another vehicle that was in front of it by going into the oncoming lane of traffic. Hansen testified that the Jeep attempted to brake in the oncoming lane of traffic as it was attempting to pass.
Hansen said the data recorder in the Jeep noted that the vehicle had about a 20 mph drop in a five-second lapse before colliding with a van. Edgecombe later testified that physically, that kind of breaking is impossible, and that while the vehicle’s data recorder recorded the drop, the Jeep likely was traveling at about 80 mph at the point of impact because of how the anti-lock breaking system works.
McLain-Williams’ and Plotts’ vehicle was attempting to turn left at the time and may have tried to avoid the Jeep in the last moments.