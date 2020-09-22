Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola announced Tuesday that the charges related to a April 2019 shooting death against a Free Soil man were dismissed without prejudice.
Spaniola made the announcement in the wake of a hearing held Monday afternoon before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski where she denied the prosecution’s motion to use the preliminary exam testimony of a witness because the witness could not be served a subpoena to appear.
Spaniola stated in a press release issued Tuesday that the charges of second degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm were being dismissed against Corey Beekman, of Free Soil, in relation to the shooting death of William Craig Buchanan and the wounding of Katlin Buck. The charges could be refiled at a later date.
The dismissal was in the wake of Sniegowski ruling in a Zoom video-conferencing motion hearing Monday that the prosecution could not use testimony from Buck from the June 2019 preliminary exam instead of having Buck and her two children at this week’s scheduled jury trial in circuit court. Spaniola sought to use the testimony because the three have eluded court subpoenas to be served on them.
In rendering her ruling Monday, Judge Sniegowski said that although law enforcement’s efforts were “good,” but they were not “diligent” to serve the subpoenas, and that she would not allow for the prosecution to introduce the preliminary exam’s transcript to be admitted at trial. She also said that many of the questions given to Buck for the preliminary exam may be different in a jury trial setting.
The Daily News attempted to receive a comment from Beekman’s attorney, Al Swanson of Muskegon, about the dismissal, but a comment was not received by press time.
Beekman was freed from the Mason County Jail Tuesday morning, said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. He had been jailed immediately following the shooting and had remained there in lieu of posting $750,000 bond. Upon the charges being dismissed against him, he was also discharged from the bond.
Beekman was being held in the jail after it was alleged he fatally shot William Craig Buchanan of Mears on April 16, 2019, and wounded Buck in Beekman’s home located on North U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township. Beekman was bound over to circuit court following a June 2019 preliminary examination held in 79th District Court.
He was bound over on a charge of second degree murder and a reduced charge of felonious assault, as well as two felony firearms charges. He had originally been charged with assault with intent to commit murder due to the injury of Buck, who along with her two children were in the home at the time of the incident. Buck was shot in the arm, the children were not injured.
Sniegowski said there wasn’t an attempt by the prosecution to get a material witness warrant for Buck and her children and no request to take Buck into custody or the children into protective custody to ensure their appearance.
Swanson argued during the hearing Monday that Mason County Sheriff’s Det. Mike Kenney did not do his due diligence in trying to serve the subpoenas and that he had no contact with the victims since the preliminary examination, held 15 months ago. Kenney said that over the course of five days, beginning Sept. 16, that about a dozen attempts had been made either by himself, or Jackson County Sheriff’s officers, to serve the subpoenas on Buck and her two children.
He recounted during his course of trying to serve the papers that he could hear a dog barking in the house, and the sound of what he believed was someone moving about inside the home. He said at one point he was met by Buck’s mother, telling him to leave the property.
Kenney said that he requested Jackson County authorities to continue to try and serve the papers even past the trial date.
Judge Sniegowski said the court had been diligently been trying to move ahead for months citing three other dates the matter had been set to go to trial: Dec. 13-19, 2019; April 27-May 1, 2020; and July 27-31, 2020. And then this latest date.
“I do not show any efforts to serve Ms. Buck on any of those prior trial dates. The Sept. 22 trial… was noticed out on Aug. 13 of 2020. We also had a conference between myself and the attorneys where we talked about the efforts made by the court to move this trial forward looking at all the concerns with COVID-19, and that we were diligently moving forward to get this trial done,” Sniegowski said. “Considering the amount of time Mr. Beekman has been sitting in jail and the concerns with COVID and everything else that is going on… The parties were noticed that the court’s intent was to move this trial as soon as possible.”
Swanson quizzed Kenney about how much contact he had with the witnesses after the preliminary exam. Kenney said he did not contact Buck nor her children following the preliminary exam, and he had not tried to contact them until last week.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink, also present during the hearing, added that she had been contacted last Friday and Saturday by Buck’s mother via telephone.
She said Buck’s mother informed her that her daughter and her kids “were not going to be found” and that they “would not be testifying next week.” Kreinbrink also said that her mother asked how long they would keep trying to serve her daughter and grandkids.
Spaniola said that he had been in touch with the Buchannan family and although they were saddened by the turn of events they hoped that one day justice would be served for their son.
“I am optimistic that one day this case may be able to be heard so that Billy Buchanan and his family can receive the justice they deserve,” Spaniola stated in Tuesday’s press release
Beekman’s co-counsel Naesha Leys of Grand Rapids and Beekman were also present during the Zoom hearing Monday which was broadcast on Youtube.
Beekman still has a pending matter in 51st Circuit Court. Denia Buchanan, William Buchanan’s mother, is a plaintiff in a civil suit where Beekman is named as a defendant.