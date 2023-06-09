The Ludington Area Jaycees mini golf, located at Stearns Park Beach will be hosting their Charity Monday fundraiser on Mondays throughout the summer.
A charity or nonprofit is chosen each week and part of the proceeds made on that specific Monday are donated back to the chosen recipient by the Jaycees.
“The Charity Monday program started in 2014, and has been growing ever since,” Jaycees member Angela Rickett said. “The window in which participants can apply happens in March of every year. The selection process is based upon the impact of the organization on the local community, the access of the nonprofit to other funding sources, and the likelihood of future partnership of community projects with the Jaycees.”
On Charity Monday, the local nonprofit will receive 30% of the total golf sales directly to their organization. The Jaycees encourage organizations to set up a table or booth to help spread the word about their mission, and put out a donation jar to further help their cause.
This year’s fundraising recipients are:
June 12 — Foster Child Program at DHHS
June 19 — United Way & Mason County Family Link
June 26 — LHS Boys Soccer Trip to Manitowoc, Wisconsin
July 3 — Petunia Parade
July 10 — Mason County Fire Relief Fund
July 17 — AFFEW: A Few Friends Environment & World
July 24 — Shoreline Force: Families for Cycling Education
July 31 — Childhood Cancer Campaign
Aug. 7 — Coats & Boots for Kids
Aug. 14 — Staircase Youth Services
Aug. 21 — Habitat for Humanity
Aug. 28 — Lakeshore Food 4 Kids
Sept. 4 — Walk to End Alzheimer’s Michigan Chapter
The cost to play is children five and under are free, children six-11 are $6, adults are $8, seniors (55+) are $6 and veterans with ID are free.
“While a $6 or $8 round of mini golf may not seem like it would make a difference, that is just wrong,” Rickett said. “Since its inception, the Jaycees have been able to donate almost $500,000 back into the community. Last year alone through our program we were able to invest $50,000 in the people, programs, and places in and around Mason County.”