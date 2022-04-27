Charles Mears State Park will host its annual spring volunteer weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The event, in which volunteers work alson side park staff, has been happening for year and years, according to state park manager Hetor “Manny” Valdez.
“We host both a spring and fall volunteer weekend,” he said. “In the spring the volunteers come in and help the staff put out benches, rake campsites, get the bike racks and the grills out, kind of get the park put back together.”
Valdez said Charles Mears being right on the beach they have to take down those kinds of things and store them for the winter. The park officially opened to camping on April 20.
Valdez said if the volunteers start work at 9 a.m. Saturday. The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m., Sunday. Those volunteers can camp for free at the park.
“We have been allowing volunteers to camp for free on Friday and Saturday night during the spring volunteer weekend because that has been a long standing tradition and how it was formed,” he said.
Veldez said he appreciates the volunteers and what they do for the park. It is a tradition and has been for a long time, according to Valdez.
“This event has been going on since I have been here at Charles Mears (10 years) and probably going for a decade before that,” he said. “What the original intention of it was for I am not exactly sure, but it has become something that the camping community likes to do so we keep it going.”
Valdez said there is a core group of 15 or so volunteers that come every year and then a few random people who just show up.
People who might be interested in volunteering and camping this weekend, can show up and meet at the park headquarters at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
“For the people who want to camp you can come in on Friday and check with the campground host on site 81,” Valdez said. “The camp host will let the staff know that you are a volunteer and you will not be charged for the camp site.”
Valdez said at the morning meeting, coffee and refreshments will be served, the staff will have a list of projects and people can pick and choose what they want to do.