Doug Strzynski, captain of the charter boat Polecat III and a staple of Ludington fishing, died last Wednesday. He was 62.
Strzynski was a charter boat captain for more than 40 years. About 15 years ago he acquired the renowned local lure shop, Yeck Lures, and in 2012, his team won the Ludington Offshore Classic tournament.
“He was the center point of a lot of what we do,” said charter boat captain Joe Marion.
Outside of the fishing world, Strzynski was a 16-year wrestling coach at Ludington High School. He was also a longtime weighmaster at Manistee’s MCSFA Budweiser Pro/Am.
First in, last out
Strzynski was known among fellow captains for his intimate knowledge of the fishery and innovative angling.
Polecat III, his blue 31-foot Tiara express cruiser, could be found on the water before the sun rose on the first day of fishing and after it set on the last.
“Everybody thinks that the first sign of spring is maybe the groundhog not seeing his shadow or the daffodils starting to bloom,” Marion said. “No, the first sign of spring was Polecat getting in the water.”
And when you saw that blue boat on the water, you knew you were in the right place, captains said.
“He was one of the best captains ever,” said David Even, captain for El Lin Charters. “He knew the lake. No doubt about it. He knew where fish should have been just by the temperatures, the way the currents were going.”
Strzynski was a tinkerer, always experimenting with “little lure tweaks” and taking his own approach to the water, Even said. Where the shoreline structure often steers most anglers north or south, he liked to strike out west or east.
Strzynski’s son, Ged, termed that trait his “Polish ingenuity.” Before he had a boat with on-board instrumentation, Strzynski invented the “Polish speed indicator” — a weight in the water that moved a needle to show the right speeds to catch certain fish. And he jerry-rigged practically every machine in the Yeck Lures shop in Scottville to some degree, Ged said.
Ged described his dad as a “perfectionist” at sea who re-tied others’ knots himself and could dock a boat better than anybody.
“It was just the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen,” Ged said. “He would almost turn off the engines and it would go right into the perfect spot, and he was up grabbing the ropes.”
Strzynski ran as many as 210 charter trips in a season, often spending practically all day on the water to fit in two trips. Mark Williams, captain for Silver Addiction Charters, said most captains would consider a 70-trip season something to be proud of. Anybody doing 200 is “top dog,” he said.
Between charter trips, Strzynski worked on Yeck Lures, a lure shop with a long local legacy he’d acquired and developed into a walleye industry staple that just finished its best-ever year, according to Ged.
“I would be exhausted, and he’s going, ‘I gotta go run back and get some order stuff out yet tonight,’” said longtime friend and fellow captain Myron Gilbert. “I’d go, ‘Well you gotta sleep, too. It’s 11 o’clock at night right now, and you’re gonna be back down here at 4:30, quarter to five.”
Strzynski died of a heart attack while taping up lures to be painted the next day.
“All he ever did was fish and work hard,” Ged said.
‘That’s his vacation’
It’s those early, early mornings before a charter trip, when captain Kevin Hackert was half-asleep pouring his coffee at Wesco and Strzynski gave him a big bear hug from behind, that Hackert said he will miss most.
“He was a pretty chipper guy at 10 after four in the morning,” he said.
Much of Strzynski’s charter business relied on repeat customers he’d spent his career fishing with, sometimes on the same weekend year after year. Ged, his son, said it got to the point where his fishing season became like a rolling family reunion.
Time on the boat with friends and family was precious to him. When his wife, Cindy, suggested they go on a vacation, she said she always received the same answer.
“He always said, ‘My vacation is in the summer when I’m with my crew, fishing,’” Cindy said. “That’s his vacation. With his boys. And that’s all he needed.”
Those long hours at the rods added up, and he “might have got in a few scuffles on the water,” Ged said. Captains described a reputation for hotheadedness that waned over the years, and even sooner if you got to know him.
Gilbert said he was a “stand-on-his-own-two-feet man, period, and when you do that, you’re gonna rub some feathers.”
But when charter captain Ryan Bullard was new on the scene several years ago, Strzynski left a much different impression, he said.
Strzynski often left zip-up bags of new lures to try on the dashboard of Bullard’s boat; sometimes called Bullard earlier on Christmas morning than his own family did; and he was so enthusiastic about Bullard’s third-place finish in the 2020 Offshore Classic that you’d have thought he won the whole thing, he said.
Gilbert, a friend of Strzynski for decades, has long experience with both sides. The two had dockside banter that would convince you they hated each other. But what you wouldn’t know is that they’d be having steaks together later, he said.
“We were like brothers. We were always going at it at the dock,” Gilbert said.
“That’s my Doug. He brings tears to my eyes just thinking about (him), God dang it.”
Moving forward
It’s still in the works, but a fund is being set up in Strzynski’s honor to get kids involved in fishing and help them pay for a captain’s license. It will be called the Polecat Scholarship Fund, according to his obituary.
Yeck Lures is going to carry on, Ged said, continuing “to make some great products and support the local people as much as we can. And after that, I don’t really know.”
He isn’t sure yet if he’s going to run his dad’s prized blue boat as a charter, but he said he’s going to keep it.
“The boat will be in the water. The boat will be causing hell with other people,” Ged said, joking about his dad’s “scuffles.”
“That legacy, I can promise you that it will continue.”