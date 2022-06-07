Ludington’s city charter revision is facing a legal challenge that could force the process into a do-over.
City resident Tom Rotta filed a legal complaint in 51st Circuit Court alleging the city failed to establish salaries for the nine commissioners elected to revise the charter, as required by law before their election.
Rotta claims voters weren’t well-enough informed during the May 3 election to approve the revision and elect the commissioners without their potential salaries printed on the ballot.
If the court agrees, Rotta has called for the election results to be voided, according to the filing. But he requested City Council be permitted to set salaries and hold a new election on whether to revise the charter, while retaining the commissioners elected in May.
He also requested the court declare that City Council “disenfranchised Ludington voters by keeping them ignorant of vital information.”
City Manager Mitch Foster said the city will make sure the court “sees that we did this as appropriately as possible,” adding that the charter commission will continue “to do what was directed of them by the people.”
Rotta was a qualified write-in candidate for the charter commission, but did not earn enough votes for a seat. Before and since the election, Rotta has described the revision as an unnecessary waste of resources.
This year’s city budget set aside $81,600 for the charter revision, split between 2022 and 2023. That includes $20,250 to pay the nine commissioners over those two years.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Attorney Ross Hammersley said those budget items fulfilled the legal requirement to set commissioners’ salaries.
Rotta contends that the charter revision expenses weren’t transparent in the budget, to the point that even city councilors weren’t aware of them.
He goes on to quote from the current charter to assert that either an ordinance or City Council resolution is required to set commissioners’ salaries before the election.
Charter revision costs are in the 2022 budget, but are only visible in line item breakdowns not included in the publicly available version. They are in the city clerk’s budget within an item called “Professional Services.”
When one councilor asked about “Professional Services” in November, Foster didn’t mention the charter revision and said the item was for engineers, architects, attorneys and the like.
However, during the same meeting, Foster did note that charter revision expenses were lumped somewhere in the clerk’s budget.
In an interview, Foster said tucking the revision expenses under another line item is standard practice in governmental accounting.
“You can’t just create line items out of nowhere. You have to utilize the existing chart of accounts,” he said. “It was talked about a number of times, and it was placed in the budget in the proper accounts.”
The city’s current charter states that City Council “may determine” certain elected officials’ salaries by ordinance. Elsewhere, it states that salaries for “all appointees and employees … shall” be established through a resolution.
Foster said that while not everyone’s salary is “explicitly provided in the budget,” wages for all city employees, including the charter commissioners, are tucked under line items. And because the budget is approved by resolution, their wages are, too, he said.
Still, Rotta’s filing contends that voters should have been aware of the possible costs of a revision. The other ballot item on May 3 spelled out the costs of a school millage proposal, while the city simply asked whether there should be a charter revision.
“Proposed numbers in a budget, voted by councilors who were ignorant of the expenses allocated … in a deliberately vague line item of ‘professional services’” does not qualify as fixing commissioners’ compensation, the filing says.
Foster did not respond to whether voters should have been notified of the costs of a revision.