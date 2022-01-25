When you come into Meijer, he waves and lets you know about the complimentary supply of fresh air inside.
And when you leave, he offers to open the door for you — just as the motion sensors detect you and the doors open themselves.
His nametag says Peter G. He’ll tell you that stands for “Peter the Greeter” — but it’s actually Peter Gregg, a Meijer greeter hired in April who has carved out a spot in the local consciousness with chipper greetings and corny jokes.
Stationed at the east door, Peter works customers for a laugh or even a smile, welcoming them in with the trademark enthusiasm of a theme park mascot.
“People love it,” Peter said. “They do. People say, ‘Oh, you make this trip so worthwhile, we come here just for you.’”
Peter’s jolly performance “kind of sets that new standard for old-school greeter vs. new-school greeter,” according to Maxine Malburg, a leader who works near Peter.
“If you’re outside in the summer, you can hear him outside the building,” Malburg said. “Customers actually look forward to that.”
Peter said his philosophy is to get the people coming in to crack a smile, then “give them one last laugh goodbye” on their way out the door. Not everyone who passes him by will be in the mood for him, but his work ethic is to “always be on” and “really boost and bolster people’s emotions.”
His enthusiasm has earned him something of a fanbase, complete with fan mail. He’s received a piece of cake and multiple cards from customers, one of whom wrote that Peter is “sunshine to everyone” who comes to Meijer.
“They’ve given me flowers. They’ve given me Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Little kids come up and hug me,” Peter said. “It’s pretty funny.”
Even outside the walls of Meijer, Peter said he lives the life of a local celebrity. A family bought him dinner at Culver’s; Arby’s employees know him by name and sometimes give him free food; and once at the Tiki Lounge, a group of young people excitedly spotted “the Meijer guy” and bought him a drink.
Store Director Jeremy Fortin said having somebody like Peter at the door is a “competitive advantage” for Meijer. If you’re debating where to get your groceries, you’ll likely pick the store with the “exuberant” face there to greet you, he said.
“He kind of gets you off to a good start on your shopping,” said Ron Rutkowski, a customer Peter described as “a regular.”
In one instance, one of Peter’s shticks became something more than a moment of levity. A woman came in with a teenage daughter, and Peter launched into a pun about his “dime-and-pin” — not a “diamond pin,” but a pin in his shirt with a dime soldered to it.
The daughter cracked up. But the woman kept a straight face and only said it was “very funny.” She told Peter a story about “finding dimes everywhere” after her grandmother died. Peter decided to give her the pin, and she told him: “I think I’m going to cry.”
Peter works alongside his 80-year-old mother, Dee, who greets at the pharmacy end of the store. Dee has her own methods of bringing smiles to the “sad” and “very lonely” faces that sometimes come through those doors — many involving her cane.
“Those that are coming in with canes, I say, ‘Oh, you’re a member of my club,’” Dee said. “I say, ‘It’s not a cane, it’s an accessory,’ and I do a little number with them to give them just a cheerful feeling.”
Peter spent his “formative years doing stop-motion and editing,” and in high school, he helped lighting crews on commercials made by his father, an advertising man. Before working at Meijer, Peter spent most of his career freelancing on film crews.
He worked various behind-the-scenes roles, including pyrotechnics, at Universal Studios parks in Florida and California, and in a couple of instances, he took the spotlight.
In Florida, he presented an attraction called “Earthquake” to theaters of 280 people. Later, in California, he played Jack the Clown, mascot and emcee of the month-long Halloween Horror Nights event in 2007. His made-up clown face was on billboards across Los Angeles, he said.
He has bounced around the globe working behind-the-scenes on “over 90 feature films” — mostly ones “you’ve never heard of” — and “countless” things like commercials and music videos. That work has taken him around the world.
Things changed when his father, William, developed dementia. In 2016, Peter’s mother, Dee, moved with William from Florida to Ludington, near her hometown of Shelby. Peter followed when it became more than Dee could handle, and the two of them took care of his father until his death in 2018.
After his father’s death, Peter cast about for a job to get some money coming in for him and Dee. But Dee applied to Meijer, too, and the two were interviewed and hired simultaneously.
Their shifts partially overlap, so sometimes customers will mention to Dee the “very loud” greeter at the other end of the store.
In those cases, she tells them: “Yeah, he’s just like his father. I’m his mother.”