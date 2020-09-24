Cherry Hill Farm was recently designated a Centennial Farm, meaning the farm has been in the same family for 100 years.
Owned by Roger and Marcia Hansen, it’s the most recent Mason County farm to receive the certification. It was certified March 6, 2020.
Centennial farms must be working farms larger than 10 acres, according to the Historical Society of Michigan, which runs Centennial Farm Program.
The program was founded in 1948 by the state-run Michigan Historical Commission with the assistance of Consumers Power and Detroit Edison. In 2008, the program moved from the state to the historical society, a non-profit and non-governmental organization.
“We place around 150 signs each year on farms throughout Michigan,” Larry Wagenaar, the society’s executive director and CEO wrote in an email. “Since we took over the program, the main sponsors are now the Consumers Energy Foundation and the DTE Energy Foundation, who together provide critical support to allow this program to continue.”
Marcia said it was a lengthy process and took quite a bit of digging to find the required records.
The owners must provide documentation of consecutive ownership going back to when it was originally purchased, current proof of ownership, photos of the property including buildings and pay an application fee.
Carl and Marie Hansen emigrated from Europe and were the first Hansens on the farm. They moved to Michigan for Carl’s health. The climate was expected to help and there was a large Danish settlement in area.
“There was a Danish church, and that was important to them,” Marcia said.
There were both apple and cherry trees on the farm, hence the name Cherry Hill Farm. Then the dairy cows and other crops were added. The fruit trees were eventually phased out and now the only cherry tree is the ornamental one in the yard, Marcia said.
In the 60s, dairy was replaced by beef. Now the farm has a mix of cattle and crops — alfalfa, corn, oats, soybeans and sunflowers.
Why is it important to recognize farms that have stayed in the same family for more than 100 years?
“In the history of any state, especially the Midwest, agriculture was by far the most important sector of the economy. It has a deep, deep history,” said Dr. Bill Anderson, local historian, author and board member of the Historical Society of Michigan.
Making the farms visible to visitors and locals is an important function of the centennial designation. The program provides signs sponsored by the DTE Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy and members of the Michigan Electric Cooperative Association.
Hansen said there was a discussion at one time to have a centennial farms tour like the Barn Quilt Trail or the Barns & Byways Tour that Cherry Hill was a part of, which would give people a chance to see all the farms.
“People enjoy seeing the rural parts of the county when they visit and they like to see well-preserved barns,” Anderson said.
Mason County has three certified sesquicentennial farms — in the same family for 150 years — and 65 centennial farms in 11 of Mason County’s 15 townships.
For Marcia, certifying the 120-acre farm was about honoring the farmers who came before them.
“Only two percent of the American population makes a living on a farm. It’s not easy to maintain the property,” she said.
They were both raised on farms, but it was eye-opening when they inherited Cherry Hill.
“We had a renewed appreciation because of the effort it takes,” Marcia said.
One of the main benefits of working a farm for Marcia is that the family stays close, physically and emotionally.
“We are in a unique position. All our family lives in Mason County. Our kids got to know their grandparents and great-grandparents. I think some miss out on that connection across generations,” she said.
Cherry Hill has had five generations of farmers. The Hansens’ three children, their partners and three grandchildren all live within a mile of each other on or near the farm.
The old barns are few and farm between now. The one on Cherry Hill was built in the late 1800s and was repainted and restored in 2008.
Marcia sees people slow down as they drive down Conrad Road in Amber Township, which has several old farms including Cherry Hill, especially when the sunflowers were in full bloom.
“Conrad Road has a variety of agriculture to offer. It brings you back to when times were simpler. People are intrigued and appreciate it and they don’t see that a lot when they live in the city,” she said.
“It’s a sense of pride and accomplishment.”