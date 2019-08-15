RK Chess at the Library

Lizzie Ortega, left, and Gerry Mayer play chess in the Zonta Room at the Ludington Library while Arthur Jackson looks on. They meet at 1 p.m. every Wednesday to play, and they’re hoping to attract more people to their weekly games.

The faint click of a queen being tipped over, the feel of felted pieces sliding across the board, the intellectual stimulation — all elements of the game of chess that one group of local enthusiasts can’t get enough of, and they’re hoping to share it with more people in the community.

The group has no official name, though some of its members have been playing in the area for decades. The members meet at every Wednesday afternoon in the Zonta Club Room at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

The group is inviting anyone interested in chess to come and join the group at 1 p.m. every Wednesday in the library’s Zonta Club Room. Games usually last until 5 p.m., and all skill levels are welcome.

People are encouraged to come for love of the game.

