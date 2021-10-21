SUMMIT TWP. — The U.S. 31 freeway was closed for a short time Wednesday as first responders were at the scene of a rollover semi crash.
A 64-year-old Chicago man received serious injuries when the semi he was driving left the road, went into the median and overturned. Deputies with the Mason County Sheriff's Office along with the Ludington Fire Department's Jaws of Life and members of the Pere Marquette Fire Department all responded at 1:01 p.m., Wednesday.
The man was pinned inside the truck and needed to be extricated by the Jaws of Life. Once free, he was transported by Life EMS to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon.
Deputies closed the expressway and rerouted traffic for a period of time while the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team investigated the scene.