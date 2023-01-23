Chickens were back on the agenda at Monday night’s Ludington City Council meeting.
The council opened back up discussion about city residents being allowed to have chickens on their property, under certain conditions after a large number requested an amendment to the code of ordinances.
Conditions include obtaining a valid permit, keeping chickens on lots that are at least 7,200 square feet, having no more than four chickens per lot, that all properties with chickens have a coop or chicken house, among other stipulations. Councilor John Terzano stated that if the ordinance changes are approved, it will be on a trial, two-year basis with council readdressing the ordinance after those two years.
City Manager Mitch Foster stated that he will make suggested changes by council to the ordinance verbiage and have the city safety committee also review changes at their meeting this week.
If the safety committee agrees that the ordinance is in line with what they need to move forward, a first presentation reading will take place at the Feb. 13 council meeting.
Police chief applicants
The city will host a public meet and greet at 5 p.m., Feb. 23, at City Hall for the two Ludington Police Chief finalists.
Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA)
Council approved a resolution to establish an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) district, providing tax exemptions for a planned property acquisition and development at the former Foster Elementary School.
The OPRA application is from Datum Point Real Estate Development for a proposed remodel of 504 and 507 E. Foster St. to house 36 one-, two- and three-bedroom units for rent and loft townhouses to sell. Construction is hoped to be completed by March 2024, and the project is expected to cost $10.5 million. The council also set a public hearing for 6 p.m., Feb. 13, for the OPRA application for the same property.
Brownfield
A development agreement was approved by council for the brownfield agreement the city made with developers for the project at 106 Laura St.
The agreement will protect the city’s interest if something were to be delayed, canceled or if developers fail to meet project expectations.
Upcoming events
Councilors approved a variety of events and activities for 2023.
A resolution was signed off on for Gus Macker, the Blessing of the Boats, Gold Coast Artisan Fair, Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade, Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfires, farmers and artisan markets in Legacy Plaza, Love Ludington weekend, the Live in the Plaza concert series, Oktoberfest, Halloween, Small Business Saturday and the New Year’s Eve ball drop.
Harbor View Marina
The city approved a revised agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for improvements at Harbor View Marina.
The DNR has agreed to pay $350,000 toward the gas dock and sidewalk project, an increase of $190,000 compared to the original agreement.
Other Business
The council approved a five-year agreement with Lara Webster, owner of the Brunch Babes food truck, to run the Stearns Park beach concession stands.
Webster will operate the north and south concession stands, offering fast casual and grab-and-go items. The Brunch Babes food truck currently operates at the 10 Spot in Pere Marquette Township and Webster plans to continue having the truck in addition to the concession stands.