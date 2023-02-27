The Ludington City Council voted to change the city’s ordinance to allow for residents to have chickens during its regular meeting Monday night at the municipal building.
Many residents went before the council asking for an ordinance change. City residents who decide to keep chickens within city limits must follow set rules include obtaining a valid permit, keeping chickens on lots that are at least 7,200 square feet, having no more than four chickens per lot, that all properties with chickens have a coop or chicken house and that all surrounding neighbors give the property owner permission to have chickens among other stipulations.
The ordinance will be on a trial, two-year basis with council readdressing the ordinance after those two years.
Council approved a fee of $25 for residents to acquire a permit to keep chickens on their property. Permits go into effect today and will expire March 1, 2025. The $25 fee covers the two-year period and can be revoked by the city if violations are made. If the permit is revoked, the resident must find new placements for the chickens they were keeping.
FloraCraft addition
Council set a public hearing date for FloraCraft’s request for an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption on their new addition. A district needs to be created for this expansion and the public hearing will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13 at City Hall.
Tinkham Avenue project
The council approved an engineering proposal for the reconstruction project of Tinkham Avenue from William Street to Lakeshore Drive. The city received $375,000 through a Michigan Department of Transportation grant and the total estimated cost for the project is $1.5 million. Prein and Newhof have put in a bid for the project, which design work is set to start later this spring and the Department of Public Works superintendent Joe Stickney stated that the construction will begin “as soon as possible in 2024.”
Alley work
Rieth-Riley has submitted a bid to the city for alley grading and asphalt paving. Council voted to approve the bid of $32.61 per lineal foot, which City Manager Mitch Foster stated was about 50 percent more in price per lineal foot since last year.
Tall grass mowing
Council approved a bid with TNT Enterprize to handle all mowing for those yards that violate the City’s tall grass ordinance during 2023. The bid is for $1.50 per foot and $40 for any additional overgrowth removal.
Bathroom cleaning
A vote from city council approved a bid from TNT Enterprize for the cleaning of city owned public bathrooms in 2023. The bid is for $30 per regular season cleaning, $40 for winter cleaning of the Legacy Park bathrooms, $30 per each special event cleaning and $40 for any emergency cleaning.
Weeds and fertilizer
Council made a motion to postpone the approval for the maintenance of weeds and pest control in all grassy areas of the City by Turf Care Mole Man LLC. During public comment, a concern was brought to the attention of the council that it may be a conflict of interest to have Sen. Curt Vanderwall’s business doing work for the City of Ludington. City attorney Ross Hammersley will look into the issue further and bring back information to the next scheduled council meeting.
Other business
The city held second interviews with the two finalists for the Ludington Police Department chief position on Thursday, followed by a public meet-and-greet held at City Hall. Candidates are Capt. Jeff Christensen of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department, and Chris Jones, a recently retired lieutenant with the Newark, Delaware, Police Department. City manager Mitch Foster updated the council on the hiring process and stated that he hopes to make an offer this week to a candidate.
Coffee with the councilors will be held at noon Thursday at Bookmark. Free coffee will be available while councilors Les Johnson and Wally Cain answer questions from residents.
A public hearing was set for the close out for the 801 N. Rowe St. grant. The hearing is at 6 p.m. March 13 at City Hall.