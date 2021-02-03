A new partnership has been reached between Mason County and the Manistee County Child Advocacy Center, and the hope is that communication and collaboration will improve as a result.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink helped broker the deal, which will allow local victims of child abuse and neglect to be seen at the center.
The Manistee County Child Advocacy Center is one of 33 across the state that provides free services for families and children in instances of alleged child abuse or neglect. It was established in 2009, and services include forensic interviews, victim advocacy, crisis intervention, mental health counseling, referrals for forensic medical exams and the coordination of case reviews across several disciplines.
Kreinbrink said all of the entities had to work fast to get the agreement together.
“I’m really super excited about it. We had a Feb. 1 deadline to get everything finalized,” she said. “In addition to having all of the parties sign onto the (agreement), we also had to update our protocol from 2014. We had to essentially get those things by Feb. 1, making sure all the parties were able to sign on and deal with COVID and get everything (completed)… Because of the child advocacy center’s 2022 funding, they needed our contract approved. It was a hustle.”
In the past, Mason County’s access was more of a courtesy agreement where the center would be available for forensic interviews, said Megan McCarthy, the executive director of the Manistee County Child Advocacy Center.
Sometimes, those interviews in alleged incidents of child abuse or neglect occur in uncomfortable locations for children such as in a police station or the back of a police car. The center was used for those interviews at times.
“The CAC had video recorded where we would set up the child with an interviewer and there is a two-way glass and observation area where representatives of agencies could be there,” McCarthy said. “With the recording, it can be shared with the prosecutor. It was… until this point, just used for forensic interview services.”
According to a press release announcing the partnership, it wasn’t just the center and Kreinbrink’s office that contributed to making the agreement happen. County law enforcement entities — from the Michigan State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to the Ludington and Scottville police departments — are also involved. Also working in the agreement are District Health Department No. 10, Child Protective Services, West Michigan Community Mental Health and Munson Healthcare.
Kreinbrink said one of the critical seats at the table is provided by Munson. She said Dr. Jennifer Reinink is the key there.
“The child advocacy center also has the support of Dr. Reinink, who does the pediatric sexual assault examinations,” Kreinbrink said. “We don’t have anyone trained in Mason County to do those examinations. That is a huge asset as well.”
McCarthy said now that the center can work with additional services and organizations, it allows for each of the parties to work in coordination with each other and not on their own. They’ll be able to take in a case and review it together in-person, once the pandemic has passed. Until then, the center is using video-conferencing to pull groups together to discuss the legal, mental and physical health aspects of cases.
McCarthy said Kreinbrink saw first-hand the benefits of the center as an assistant prosecutor in Manistee County. Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal also once served on the board when he was the director of public safety for the City of Manistee.
“I had the opportunity, coming from Manistee, (to) work with forensic interviewers who work on cases. I was able to see, even before coming to Mason County, the quality of their work. One of my hopes would be to sit on the board of directors,” Kreinbrink said. “The board of directors has prior prosecutors and law enforcement (officers) on it. I’m hoping to represent Mason County, (and) having formed such good relationships with those individuals will play a huge role. I feel like (it’s) a natural transition.”
The agreement doesn’t call for any taxpayer funds to be spent out of Mason County and at the center as the center is funded by grants, Kreinbrink said. Because there is not a financial component, the county board doesn’t need to consider it for approval.
“That is a huge benefit for Mason County residents,” she said. “This agreement has no cost to the county whatsoever… (McCarthy indicated) this is going to reduce costs for the county because we have a more streamlined response to child abuse and neglect. We know where to take child victims and child survivors. I think it’s going to save us money.”
The center is located at the intersection of U.S. 31 and M-22, adjacent to Little River Casino Resort. McCarthy said she understands that with the center located outside Mason County, transportation difficulties may came up for some families.
“We do provide gas cards and we do help with transportation needs,” she said. “For Traverse Bay, all of those people go to Traverse City.”
The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center covers a six-county radius, McCarthy said. Still, there are discussions about potentially opening a satellite office of the Manistee center in Mason County in the future. Funding, though, would be one obstacle.
“We’ll assess the needs of Mason County, and we’re working with some Mason County agencies to make sure there are Mason County-based interviewers,” McCarthy said. “We’re helping to provide that. Through our membership in the Midwest Regional Child Advocacy Center, we have access to training and some peer-review opportunities.”
For now, having pushed the agreement over the finish line ahead of the deadline on Monday, Kreinbrink is looking forward to the organizations working together to help children who are being abused or neglected.