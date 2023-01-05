As part of the child development class offered at Ludington High School, students enrolled in the course are visiting classrooms at Ludington Elementary School to learn more about growth in younger children.
“Child development is designed to be a course that allows students to explore how children grow and learn,” LHS teacher Jen Rowe said. “We've been partnering with our elementary school for many years to offer a hands-on approach to this work, allowing LHS students to mentor elementary students in a variety of ways. While they are working with the younger students, they are also evaluating their development and will use this information in a final analysis paper.”
The class is open to all high school age students and visiting LES is just a portion of what the students do while enrolled.
“We spend the first three weeks of the class learning the basics of child development by focusing on the different developmental areas (physical, intellectual, emotional, social) and preparing for our visits with the younger students,” Rowe said. “Once visits begin, we go two or three days a week to different classes. The days we don't go on a visit, we're learning more about development and milestones.”
Rowe stated that this class really offers a unique experience for students because it isn’t just based around a curriculum in a textbook.
“Most humanities classes just have you learn information through textbooks, videos, etc.,” she said. “It is much more powerful to learn the information of the class while actually seeing it in action. For example, we study how children learn to read, but then go on a visit and see a student sounding out words and making meaning out of a text. It creates a rich experience and allows the LHS students an opportunity to really understand what they are learning in class.”
For 17 years, Rowe has been teaching the child development class at LHS and she stated that since the new elementary building has opened, it has allowed for an even better learning experience for her students.
“When I first started, we used to hold a two week daycare at the high school to do our hands-on work,” she said. “When we transitioned to visiting elementary classes about 12 years ago, it really enhanced the experience. We used to only visit Franklin since it was right across the parking lot. It allowed us to see K-2 students, but now we get to work with a larger variety of ages and that has been very helpful. This will be the first trimester we'll be visiting preschool classrooms, which is really exciting. It's so helpful having all of the students in one building.”
Students who enroll in the class usually have an interest in a career with children, but Rowe stated it can be a good experience to take the class to really get an idea what those careers actually entail.
“This is an elective credit, so usually, only students interested in working with children take the class,” she said. “Not everyone plans on having a career directly helping kids, but they are just exploring their options. One of the strengths of LHS is its comprehensive offerings. I am so thankful the family and consumer sciences program is supported and encouraged to prepare students for the practical life lessons they need to learn.”
Although students don’t get a lot of time with the elementary classes every week, Rowe stated that she sees a lot of growth in both groups of kids during and after they have been a part of this program.
“One of the coolest things is to watch a student who is normally reserved and not as involved during the school day come alive as soon as they're sitting next to a child,” she said. “I can tell it is a gift they have to work with children and having this offering on their schedule allows them to work on their strengths. I've also noticed students being more thoughtful and considerate with their own peers after considering how someone's upbringing can affect their development. Elementary teachers do such a phenomenal job meeting the needs of each student, but it's difficult to give everyone individualized attention all the time. Some elementary students really thrive with the one-on-one attention they receive from the LHS students. Especially when paired with someone who encourages them, what they are able to do on an assignment can really improve and they can get to the next level.”
Many of the students who have taken the child development class have gone on to seek careers working with children. As the need for students entering the field of education and child development grows, Rowe hopes that this class will continue to spark an interest in high school students for years to come.
“When considering a career working with children, the main benefits have always been the joy of the interactions and being able to see children reach their potential,” she said. “Once child development students work with kids and see the difference they can make, it becomes a lot easier for them to see why a career working with kids can be extremely rewarding. There are many elements that go into career satisfaction and feeling as though your work matters is so important. Any time spent making a difference in the life of a child truly matters and the need for strong and caring individuals to work in these career paths is greater now than ever.”