The Childhood Cancer Campaign is now its own entity, and on the way to being a designated tax-exempt nonprofit organization after operating under the Ludington Optimist Club for 18 years.
Since its inception in 2004, the campaign has been overseen by the Optimists, with Tom and Patricia Ezdebski acting as co-chairs. Since then — especially in the last two to three years — the campaign has broadened its reach and visibility by offering financial assistance to area families of children who’ve been diagnosed with cancer.
As of Monday, however, the Childhood Cancer Campaign is now its own organization.
Patricia Ezdebski told the Daily News the subject was first broached by the Optimists, who believed the campaign had grown enough to warrant the change.
“We started looking into it,” she said. “We began preparing for what it would look like, what we’d need to do, what we’d need to get into place, and (on Monday) the Optimist Board took official action and approved a resolution to make us separate from them.
“So as of now, the Childhood Cancer Campaign is a new and separate entity.”
The organization is already a nonprofit, and the Ezdebskis have an application in for 501©3 tax-exempt nonprofit status from the IRS. They think they could have hear back about approval within a month two.
So what does this mean?
In essence, the distinction won’t change much as far as the general public is concerned, but for Tom and Patricia, it means the campaign has a good chance of continuing to help local kids dealing with cancer after they’re gone.
“It’s going to ensure that the Childhood Cancer Campaign is here long after we’re not, long after the Ludington Optimist Club may or may not be around. The Childhood Cancer Campaign will still be here to help kids, 10 years from now, 50 years, hopefully 100 years from now or more,” Tom Ezdebski said. “It’s not going to change what we do or who we help. It’s going to ensure that the campaign is going to be here in perpetuity, to help whoever we need to help.”
Tom called it “tremendous news,” adding that establishing a long-term organization that will reach future generations has always been one of the campaign’s main goals.
The decision to separate the two organizations was mutual, and in the best interest of both organizations, according to the Ezdebskis and Ludington Optimist Club President Ryan Glanville, who said the campaign “got so big” that it “grew into an entity unto itself.”
“Both parties thought it was time for them to get their own board to make decisions about what’s best for the Childhood Cancer Campaign and the kids they’re helping,” Glanville said. “It just sort of outgrew the Ludington Optimist Club. … It was doing so great that it’s best for both sides.”
Glanville said the Optimists will continue to help with fundraisers for the campaign, and the Ezdebskis said they’ll remain members of the Optimist Club.
“It’s a real win-win,” Glanville said.
Tom said, ideally, a cure for cancer will be found in the near future. But if not, “we’ll still be around.”
Patricia said the board for the organization is already “all set,” and mostly consists of parents and family members of kids that have been helped by the Childhood Cancer Campaign. In addition to the Ezdebskis, the board will include Jenn and Jamie Flewelling, Ann and Tim Murphy, Miranda Bowman, Lia Lux, Christine James, Kathy Grierson and AmiJo Voorhies.
Tom said he and Patricia are “very grateful” to the Ludington Optimists for helping and supporting the campaign since its early days, adding.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.