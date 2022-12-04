FREE SOIL — Children lined the Free Soil Community Center’s gymnasium Sunday playing games, eating holiday cookies, getting their faces painted and building a wooden project with a local hero, police, firefighters and emergency personnel.
All were waiting for the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus’ arrival on Sunday.
The event was hosted by the Free Soil Village Township, the Free Soil-Meade Fire Department and the Free Soil Senior Center, according to Sherry Hasenbank, director of the center.
“To have the families back in the building has been great and to see all of their faces has been great,” she said.
Hasenbank said the Free Soil Christmas in the Village was offering activities for the kids including build with a hero and a raffle for prizes for the kids, she said. Every child that went to the door could go home with a prize. There were free books for the kids to take home, and face painting was offered. Families could also pick hats, mittens and warm items to pick from.
Many of the local emergency personnel wanted to be on hand to help out and work with the kids including Andy Scheitz, a volunteer reserve with the sheriff’s department. He was building a wooden fire engine with Wesson Thorne of Scottville.
“I just like to help the kids, and I love Christmas and wanted to spread some Christmas cheer,” Scheitz said.
Gabby Simonds, 5, of Scottville was excited to see Santa on Sunday and even told him a few items that she had on her wish list during his visit.