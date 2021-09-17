The 26th annual Blessing of the Animals will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm in Free Soil.
The event will begin with a church service, complete with pews. Attendees are invited to bring animals — pets, livestock and everything in between — to be blessed by one of three area church during the service.
Nancy Supran, president of the farm, said the church leaders have “seen everything,” so feel free to bring eccentric pets or even stuffed animals to be blessed.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Supran said. “It’s not like any other blessing you’ve been to.”
The event is free to attend, nondenominational, and it isn’t necessary to bring an animal along. All pets must be on a short leash, in a carrier or otherwise under control.
Attendees can bring a flower or photo of a deceased pet to place by a statue of St. Francis.
Supran said masks and hand sanitizer will be available, and attendants will have plenty of space for social distancing.
“Everyone participating should use their own judgment and be kind and responsible,” Supran said.
The blessing will be followed by a “hilarious” pet show, Supran said. Pets can be entered into talent and costume contests. There will be a “woof it down” contest where dogs compete to eat a hot dog the fastest.
Supran said the pet show is far from a professional event.
“Your pet really does not need any talent,” she said.
For humans, there will be contests for costumes, horseshoe pitching, pie eating, seed spitting, bale tossing, chicken calling and more.
Entry into each of the competitions costs $5, and proceeds support the farm, which offers a variety of services to people with special needs.
Trophies will be given to first-place winners, and ribbons will be given for second and third place.
There will also be a silent auction featuring more than 100 items from local businesses, including items for pets, a one-night stay at Little River Casino Resort, a book by Todd and Brad Reed and gift certificates to local restaurants and entertainment.
The silent auction ends at 3 p.m., and participants must be present to win.
A fire truck from the Fountain Fire Department will be there for kids to explore. Live accordion music will be provided by Helen Herzberg, and uniformed Civil War re-enactors will be helping with the event.
Supran said the farm could still use more volunteers for the event. Visit the farm’s website at www.circlerockingsfarm.org, or call at (231) 462-3732 for more information.