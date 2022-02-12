Oh, the things we do for chocolate.
On Saturday afternoon in downtown Ludington, slanted snowfall, billowing winds lashing over slick, slushy streets and temperatures in the teens didn’t stop a determined group from participating in a hunt for chocolate treats offered by downtown Ludington businesses.
Branching out from stops on Ludington Avenue and filing down South James Street in bursts as the conditions allowed, more than 200 people took part in the Downtown Ludington Chocolate Walk for its second year. They came decked out in thick winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves, many clutching hot cocoa as they made the chilly trek from shop to shop.
The aim of the event was to get people up and out to safely explore the downtown area, but the sweet rewards earned along the way were an added incentive for participants like Laura Tanis and Vicki Dorrell.
“We’re chocoholics and we love chocolate,” Tanis said as the pair made a stop at Snyder’s Shoes. “We go for the chocolate, but it’s fun to see the stores downtown. It’s an excuse to get out.”
Tanis and Dorrell frequented the winter walks organized by the Downtown Ludington Board in the years before COVID-19, like the Soup-er Bowl Walk that used to be reserved for the day before Super Bowl Sunday, Dorrel said.
For the past couple years, they’ve stayed home, but they said they were glad to be back out and about, in spite of the weather.
Brave walkers enjoyed exploring Ludington’s downtown district, taking in the new sights they might have missed during the pandemic and reacquainting themselves with old favorite spots.
Micah McCullough and Allison Cotten enjoyed the movement and activity.
It was Cotten’s idea to take to the chilly streets, McCullough said.
“She asked me what I was doing Saturday and I said, ‘I don’t know,’” McCullough said.
Cotten figured the two friends might as get outside, brave the elements and snag a few free sweets along the way.
“It sounded like a good way to get some exercise,” Cotten said. “It’s a fun little event to get people to all the businesses downtown.”
For Stan and Deb Haegert and their friend Bonni Snyder, the event was a little bittersweet.
Snyder, who’s spent her life in Ludington, is leaving the area soon to be with family in Bay City. The Chocolate Walk was a “last hurrah” of sorts, according to Deb.
Snyder said she was sad to be leaving, but happy to be spending some time with friends, soaking up the city — and the snow.
The Haegerts are relatively recent arrivals in the area. Saturday was their first winter walk event in the city.
“We’re new to Ludington,” Stan said. “We’ve been here just about a year, and we love it. We just love Ludington and this gets us into some shops we haven’t been in yet.”
Alan and Shirley Talbert saw the walk as a fun way to spend a Saturday with their kids.
“It’s a great family activity that they can do with us and it gets us out of the house,” Shirley said as the family huddled near the entrance to the Evergreen, planning out which spot to hit next.
“We get them all sugared up and then they come down, they can crash and we get a break,” Alan chuckled.
That sounded like a fair enough deal to the Talberts’ kids, 7-year-old Joseph, 9-year-old Evelyn and 17-year-old Lizzie.
“The things teenagers will do for candy,” Lizzie said with a grin before they continued on their way.
The effects of the chocolate must have hit quick; just a half-hour later Joseph was skipping down James Street, smiling and excited.
The fun wasn’t exclusive to the participants, however. Business owners enjoyed it too.
“We like to give back and it gets people out socializing and enjoying the downtown,” said Jill Snyder of Snyder’s Shoes.
The shoe store had a deluxe setup with baked goods and candies aplenty for those who stopped by, and the spot was abuzz with activity throughout the walk.
The Chocolate Walk is one of many events organized by the Downtown Ludington Board to promote businesses in the city. In 2021, it replaced the Soup-er Bowl Walk because the pandemic made it difficult to safely hand out hot soups.
Jen Tooman, Downtown Ludington marketing and communications manager, previously told the Daily News that the board polled businesses to gauge interest in bringing the Chocolate Walk back this year. She said the business were happy to host the event again.
Tooman wasn’t able to attend the walk on Saturday, but she said the numbers indicated it must have been a success.
“We had 250 register and 25 businesses participate,” Tooman stated in a message to the Daily News. “Good numbers in my book.”{/div}