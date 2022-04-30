On a windy, chilly day with rain falling off and on, a group of youth bicyclists took part in the first Shoreline Force bike rodeo at West Shore Community College Saturday.
The event was held to get children ready for spring bicycling, according to Cara Mitchell.
“(We are) helping kids (to get) prepared for biking, making sure they are aware of their surrounding while biking, making sure the bike still fits them. Overall, (it’s) just a reminder of the safety checklist when the kids are on a bicycle,” she said.
The rodeo on Saturday targeted children between the ages of 5 to 10 years old.
Shoreline Force is an off shoot of the Ludington Bike Club.
“This is a children’s off shoot of that club,” she said. “We wanted to hold this event prior to this week’s bike-to-school events, in Ludington, to get the kids ready to ride on the street again.”
In the parking lot outside of the college’s Tech Center, children dressed in winter jackets and gloves first stopped by bike safety check station hosted by Spin Drift and Trailhead bike shops.
“This is not as much a tune-up on the bikes as much as it is a safety check,” Spindrift Cyclesports owner Dave Mclean said.
Trailhead Bike Shop owner Kyle Nicholas said their goal is promote biking and provide some education to these young kids.
“We want to make sure their equipment is safe. They (should) wear (a) helmet and make sure they understand what safe riding is,” he said.
Teresa Kovas brought her son Wesley in hopes it would reenforce bike skills that may have been forgotten during the winter months.
“We have talked about bike safety, but you can never reenforce it enough,” she said.
Stephanie Carie brought her daughter Jaqueline to the event because she wants her children to become more familiar with riding in town on the sidewalks. Carie said they live out of town, and her children are not that familiar with riding or the rule of riding on the sidewalks in town.
“I think this is a great thing. They are putting this event on for the kids and the kids have the ability to learn the safety of bicycles and stop signs,” she said.
Many volunteers helped to help put on the event from local law enforcement, to bicycle shops, including Wesley Stream, a West Shore Educational Service District Career and Technical Education student.
“Who wanted to help teach kids in the community to bike safer,” he said.
Stream, a Mason County Central senior, said the criminal justice CTE class just worked thought bike safety campaign in the class so he thought passing along what he learned would be helpful not only the kids but also the community.
Sharon Edgar, who recently joined the Shoreline Force, was talking with children about bike safety on Saturday.
“The focus is to let kids know that anything they can do, while riding on the sidewalks or street, to let drivers know what they are going to do, on a bike, makes you and the driver safer.”