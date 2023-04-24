HAMLIN TWP. — Chinook salmon fingerlings were planted into four net pens on the Sable River in Ludington State Park Monday.
The fish, 100,000 in all and averaging about 3 inches in length, will remain in those pens for roughly 10-14 days, according to Mark Szoboszlay, president of the Ludington Charter Boat Association.
There was excitement in the faces of many charter boat members and volunteers along the river bank on Monday. It was the first time in six years that king salmon were stocked in the association net pens.
In 2017 chinook stocking dropped 41 percent from 2016 with a total of 330,000 kings stocked in the state. The LCBA, for the past six years, have been stocking coho salmon in their net pens in the Sable River.
“There are 100,000 kings in the net pens,” Szoboszlay said. “It is the first time we have had kings in years. We have traditionally done coho where we net pen 50% and direct-planted 50% into the river.”
He said the kings in the pens will be fed twice a day and it will be 10-14 days before they are released unless they smolt early.
“If they smolt, we need to release them because they will go crazy in the pens and it will injure the fish,” he said.
Szoboszlay said to have the kings is a huge success for Ludington and western Michigan in general.
“It will supply a fishery back into the Sable River that will bring not only sportsman success but economic success to the City of Ludington,” he said. “Campgrounds will draw more people in the fall, our hotels, gas stations, restaurants and everybody will flourish off of this.”
What is planted this week won’t come to fruition for quite some time, Szoboszlay said.
“In four years we will see this return, but not to negate the fact that we are getting a return every year because we have already been stocking the coho. We are still going to get 40,000 coho. We are just not going to put them into the net pens, we are going to direct-plant the fish into the Sable.
“We are going to put 140,000 fish into the Sable River, which is a huge success.”
Net Pens
The LCB and volunteers have spent the winter stripping the pens down to the frame and rescreened and welded new brackets onto them.
“We basically gave them a facelift,” he said. “More than 100 man hours were put into repairing the old pens.”
Szoboszlay was overwhelmed and thankful to the community who came to volunteer their time to complete the project.
The LCBA placed four pens into the Sable River to hold the roughly 100,000 kings, 25,000 fish in each pen.