An estimated 750 people enjoyed a fine July evening on the beach at the Lake Michigan Beach House of Ludington State Park Tuesday listening to Chloe Kimes and her band. The Riverton Township native, and Mason County Central graduate who now calls Nashville home, performed songs from her first album, an earlier EP, and new songs as well as a few spirited covers during the 90-minute homecoming show part of the Friends of Ludington State Park summer program series. This was her eighth year as part of the series drawing the largest crowd so far, which she said made her feel good. She has six more shows in the coming week around Michigan and Indiana Details can be found at. https://www.chloekimesmusic.com/home.
Steve Begnoche photos