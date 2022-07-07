Chloe Kimes is coming full circle with her first official album, embracing influences from her childhood and weaving them into the sound she’s established and developed over the years, from Scottville to Nashville.
The Mason County-born singer-songwriter releases her self-titled debut album today, and she’s gearing up for tour dates and a homecoming performance at the Ludington State Park Beach House on July 16.
Kimes previously released an EP while still attending Middle Tennessee State University, where she studied songwriting and music business prior to graduating in 2019, but she considers the new album her first “formal” record, and she’s overjoyed with how it turned out.
“I am so excited,” Kimes told the Daily News ahead of the release. “It’s definitely been a lot of work, being an independent artist and funding it myself and organizing everything, but the whole process has been so thrilling.”
Kimes said a debut album is an important touchstone in any artist’s career, noting: “It’s the one they’ve been working on for their whole creative life.”
Seeing that work come to fruition will be “a big weight off my shoulders,” she said.
The album was recorded over three 10- to 12-hour days in January, at a Nashville studio called Welcome to 1979.
“We actually made it really quickly,” Kimes said. “Pretty much the entire record is recorded live in full takes with the full band. … That was a cool part of the project, and a part I’m proud of in particular. It’s a good display of the musicianship and the players, and how far I’ve come as a guitarist and a vocalist.
“There are lots of different ways to go into the studio. The EP I made when I was in college was very pieced together, and I recorded my parts separately and isolated. … (For) this album, we really wanted to … showcase the group. I’m trying to transition from people knowing ‘Chloe Kimes the artist’ to ‘Chloe Kimes the full-band experience.’”
She feels the album is an authentic representation of the sound and energy of her live shows, and she credits her collaborators with helping her realize that sound and commit it to record.
“I feel like I’ve really found a group of players … that feels like a band, rather than just a group of musicians that are hired to play on the album, and there’s a big difference,” Kimes said. “It’s a really collaborative process with my band, making these arrangements.”
She said the album’s production doesn’t include “a ton of bells and whistles.”
“We kept it really authentic to what I like to do live,” Kimes said. “There are some overdubs (but) for the most part, it’s not really padded with a lot. It’s pretty live in its essence.”
The album is available on all streaming platforms, and CDs can be purchased at Kimes’ concerts and on her website at www.chloekimesmusic.com.
Kimes said she had “big intentions” of pressing the album on vinyl this year, but due to supply issues in the vinyl market in the wake of the pandemic, it just wasn’t feasible.
“Hopefully when all of the supply and demand stuff sorts itself out, post-COVID, I’d love to do a vinyl release,” she said.
Kimes and her band hope to celebrate the release of the album during their upcoming performance at Ludington State Park. The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Ludington State Park and by Instrumental Music and Sound.
Instrumental Music is going to help ensure the sound is crystal clear for those in attendance.
“I’ve never brought my full band up to Ludington — my four-piece, with a drummer — so it was very exciting when I realized that I was going to be able to do that this summer,” Kimes said. “Instrumental having their hands in it is really helpful because they’re going to help us give the audience a proper live sound experience.”
Kimes said the Ludington State Park performance will be a formal live introduction to the material on the new album, which she describes as Americana alt-country.
“It’s still very much … folk, like I’ve always been, it’s just a more realized band sound (with) much more intentional arrangements,” she said. “In the last year or two, working and playing in Nashville, I’ve leaned into my old-school country influences. I grew up listening to country — my mom in particular really loves that Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline era — and I’ve been leaning into that and that’s coming out in this record for sure.
“That’s part of me really finding my sound. I’ve been doing the country-bluegrass thing, but this kind of feels like I’ve figured out what I want my songs to sound like.”
In addition to the new album and upcoming tour, which kicks off Saturday in Nashville, Kimes is also enjoying finally putting music front and center as a career.
“Right at the end of 2021, I quit my day jobs and switched to music full-time,” she said. “It’s so much fun to be playing music full-time.”
That was something she hoped to do sooner.
After her graduation from MTSU, she planned a series of national tour dates, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted things.
“That felt like a major setback professionally,” Kimes said, “but I’ve come to find a lot of blessings in the time off … when we all had to kind of sit in place. It helped me refine … what I want my music to sound like and to work and save up money to make this record sound the way I want it to.
“I’m really excited about this release because it feels like I’m finally fulfilling all the things I was going to do right after I graduated college.”
Kimes has come a long way since performing locally as a high school student at Mason County Central, but the local community remains important to her.
She hopes the Ludington State Park show will “bring a really big draw,” because the concert is a fundraiser for the Friends of Ludington State Park group, which uses proceeds from its concert series to help the state park in various ways.
WHAT’S NEXT
In addition to other shows, Kimes also has a performance slated for July 23 at The Mitten in Ludington. The concert will be a more “honky-tonk” affair compared to the “concert-style” set she’ll perform at the state park.