Chloe Kimes is returning to her Michigan roots this week for a six-show tour in west Michigan, with the only Ludington show at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lake Michigan Beach House patio at Ludington State Park.
“I’m so thrilled,” Kimes said of returning with a new band to see familiar faces in her hometown of Ludington. She’s called Nashville, Tennessee home since attending and graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, having studied songwriting and business, and currently DJs a show on Middle Tennessee Public Radio station WMOT Roots Radio 89.5 FM.
Like musicians all over, the multi-instrument singer-songwriter’s plans for 2020 were done-in by the COVID-19 pandemic, which silenced music venues around the nation and the world. Her summer tour back to Michigan and her family home in Mason County was a casualty, too.
“I didn’t realize how much I looked forward to this run of shows in Michigan ... until last summer,” she said. “It was the first time ever I didn’t get to play in this capacity in Ludington and Michigan.”
She said not being able to return for performances made her realize how important that home connection is to her as an artist.
“The pandemic gave me a lot of perspective and appreciation for the arts community that I come from,” Kimes said of Ludington.
Those attending the free concert sponsored by Friends of Ludington State Park will hear a mix of new and older music, Kimes said.
“I put together a new band, and I’ve been working on new tunes,” she said.
The three-piece acoustic band also includes Miles Burger on stand-up bass and Sam Varughese on guitar.
“Sam came up to Ludington four-to-five years ago and played with me,” Kimes said of her longtime friend who also had important roles in her recordings. “It’s been real fun to play music with him. He’s also really excited to return to Ludington.”
“I’ve taken an alt-country turn,” she said in describing her current music. “It’s feeling very Americana, country.
“I think it will be a good blend of old music written years ago and paired with new stuff, fresh players, paired with fresh Americana country sound.
“I’m still writing songs from the heart. That hasn’t changed. I’m just so excited to get back into home territory and reconnect.”
She recalls the excitement of seeing the hundreds of people on the beach for her 2019 Ludington State Park show.
“It blew my mind,” Kimes said. “I’m so looking forward to it again. I’m really hoping a lot of people make it out, that people will find themselves wanting to mosey out to Ludington State Park for a fun night of music, to see my buddies.
“I’m so thrilled.”
Bring a chair and pick a spot on the beach to listen to the concert. In case of rain, it moves indoors at the beach house.
Other stops on Chloe Kimes’ 2021 Michigan tour include Storm Cloud Brewery in Frankfort, Saturday; Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville on Sunday; North Grove Brewery in Montague on Tuesday; Ludington State Park, Wednesday and a Port Huron show Aug. 6, concluding with a house concert in Grand Rapids Aug. 7.
To take a listen to the music of Chloe Kimes, visit her webpage https://www.chloekimesmusic.com/