Residents and visitors will again have a chance to take a sweet stroll through the city, collecting treats from businesses as they go, during the Downtown Ludington Chocolate Walk on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The walk takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., or as long as treats last at businesses throughout the downtown district.
Organized by the Downtown Ludington Board, the Chocolate Walk replaced the Soup-er Bowl Walk in 2021. The event was“We switched to the chocolate walk during COVID because it seemed safer to us than dishing out soup,” said Jen Tooman, marketing and communications manager for the Downtown Ludington Board.
She said the event was popular enough to sell out and draw fans who wanted to see it return.
“We polled the businesses and they (chose) to have it again,” Tooman said.
The event is “more of a Valentine’s Day theme” than it is football-related, like its predecessor, though it will take place the day before Super Bowl LVI.
Tooman said “anything chocolate” is fair game, including “hot chocolate, candy, cookies, samples” and more.
Twenty-four businesses on Ludington Avenue and South James Street are taking part, including Todd & Brad Reed Photography, Kilwin's, Krave Frozen Yogurt, Backstage Hobbies & Games and Red Rooster Coffee & Community to name a few.
The event is free, but it’s limited to 250 people.
“The reason we cap it is just because the businesses are giving things away,” Tooman said. “We don’t want to burden them with a large number of things (to) hand out.”
She said the event sold sell out last year. There are still plenty of openings, but the hope is that the remaining spots are filled within the coming week.
The main purpose of the event — as with all the Downtown Ludington Board’s walk events — is to get people up and about in downtown Ludington.
“Hopefully they explore some businesses and see some things they haven’t seen before. That’s the goal,” Tooman said.
Register by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/256053632307. Donations are accepted but not required.
Funds raised by the Downtown Ludington Board are used to promote downtown businesses through special events.
For more information, visit www.downtownludington.org.