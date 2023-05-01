Ludington resident Michele Schoon was overwhelmed and honored when she learned she’d been chosen as the recipient of Hope College’s Hope for Humanity service award.
Schoon, 54, a 1991 Hope College graduate and registered nurse who worked in the OB unit at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, was diagnosed with breast cancer on Feb. 11, 2022. Her husband, J.R. Schoon, stated she was presented the award earlier this month.
The Hope for Humanity award is one the family is very familiar with.
“The award is given to a former athlete from Hope College that has gone on to do something good for humanity,” J.R. said. “My dad got it and her dad received it and now Michele was chosen this year. It’s really been cool.”
O.J. DeJonge Middle School teacher Eileen Kline has been with Schoon since their time at Hope College together, and she stated that this award is something very special.
“It’s really a service award given to a student who excelled in both athletics and academics and then went on to make a difference in the world,” Kline said. “It was cool because when she was giving her speech, on the Jumbotron they showed pictures of her dad and J.R.’s dad. They were both a lot older when they received the award, so for her to get it at 54 was really awesome.”
Kline stated that Michele was the perfect recipient of the college’s prestigious honor, with her years of giving back through her work as a nurse.
During the fall, the schools received word that Michele’s cancer had worsened and she would need to receive more treatment. Michele continued to work for a while, but then was told by her doctors at the Mayo Clinic that she needed to step down from being a nurse to take care of herself.
“I remember them saying, ‘Do you want to continue to care for other people or for yourself and heal?’” Michele said. “They said there was no way I should be working, so I left. Since the trials stopped working, I’ve progressively gotten weaker.”
J.R. — a history and social studies teacher at O.J. — said that when he was running eighth-grade camp last fall, they thought they were going to get some good news, but that wasn’t the case.
“Many of the eighth-graders have followed her (Michele’s) journey all along and this fall at eighth-grade camp we thought we had good news, so they’ve been living through it all year,” J.R. said. “We found out that the cancer had spread. Unfortunately, Michele has one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer out there and there aren’t a lot of treatments. Her cancer seems to be the worst of the worst because everything they’re throwing at it isn’t even touching it.”
When word of the Cranes for a Cause project reached Kline, she rounded up 90 students to start making paper cranes to give to Michele as a token of support from the middle school family.
The Cranes for a Cause project was kickstarted by Ludington Elementary School teacher Christine James and it is based on the book “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.” Sadako developed cancer after Japan was bombed during World War II and since in Japanese culture the crane is a symbol of hope, she made 1,000 paper cranes before her death as a way to continue to have faith while fighting the disease.
As a way to give an offering of hope and support, the students at O.J., along with many other schools across Mason County, have been folding paper cranes to give to cancer patients and Michele received the first senbazuru, or group of 1,000 cranes.
Michele was accompanied by her friends, two retired OB nurses, Heidi Maloney and Kathy Shoup, into Kline’s classroom. The two started Michele Mondays, where they do different things with Michele on Mondays to lift her spirits and take her mind off of the stressful time. This week’s activity, unbeknownst to Michele, was to visit Kline’s classroom where she was greeted by more than 50 students and staff members. She had no idea that she was about to receive the cranes.
Three eighth-grade students — Gabe Grierson, CeCe Ryan and Natalie Buckner — who were instrumental in helping with the project at O.J. read the story about the thousand cranes while students presented Michele with tokens of hope in the forms of handmade signs, single paper cranes and gifts. After the three finished, Michele was presented with a four foot tall mobile made out of 1,000 paper cranes that the O.J. students folded over an eight-day period, including the time it took them to learn how to fold.
“It is beautiful,” Michele said. “It’s just amazing. The colors are so bright and I love bright colors. Thank you for thinking of me. I will definitely be hanging it up. I can’t believe you guys would think of me.”
Michele stated that she knew when Eileen called her and told her she had something to give her at school, that she knew she was “up to something.” Other than Kline, J.R., the students and a few staff members, no one else knew that Michele was going to be the first recipient of the paper cranes.
“I start a new chemo on Tuesday,” Michele said. “This is what I tell people, there is always hope because they just haven’t found the right chemo, which really stinks. I’m basically jumping from one chemo to another.”
Michele has been traveling to Muskegon daily to receive treatment at the Muskegon Cancer and Hematology Center. She stated that even though she hasn’t seen many people, she still feels their support around her.
“I’ve always been amazed by our Ludington community,” she said. “Especially the O.J. community has just been awesome. There’s nothing that they wouldn’t do for us. It’s pretty special. I have my OB community and my O.J. community.
“It’s pretty cool when you think about how much love there is. This sucks, but I think the kids can learn that you can have joy and all this cool stuff going on even if there is a lot of hurt.”
Kline stated that many of the students were worried that they were going to cry when Michele came into the classroom to receive the cranes.
“I said to them, ‘It’s OK to cry. And I’m 100% sure she’s going to cry,’” Kline stated. “It does suck, but if you ever talk to Michele you will hear her say, ‘Make your days count.’ That’s why she always says, ‘Choose joy.’ That’s where she’s coming from and that’s what she’s trying to do.”
Michele stated that although the kids will all go through something in life, she wants them to know how they’re in control of how they respond to life’s obstacles.
“Are they going to say they were grumpy every day or are they going to say they held onto each other and chose joy,” she stated. “I believe every day that God has a plan, and I hope it’s a miracle because I need a big one. God has a plan and I believe that strongly and in that I can be a little more joyful.”