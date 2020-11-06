The troops can’t come home, so home is coming to them.
Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause made its first delivery of the season on Thursday.
Kids With a Cause is a local nonprofit founded by Sawyer Hendrickson, an 11-year-old who has a heart for cheering veterans. The organization has been sending “Holiday Cheer” packages to troops overseas for the past three years, making 2020 year four.
Heather Hendrickson, Sawyer’s mother, said it’s even more important because American soldiers will not be allowed to come home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s important every year, but this year it’s more important than ever because of COVID-19 our military has no leave to come home,” she said.
The kids from Kids With a Cause — Sawyer, Courtney Carrasco, Annabelle Babe, Kristine Camargo, Montgomery Miller, Ava Mullins, Jasmine Butcher and Cameron Butcher — helped pack the 1,200 stockings that were bound for 12 different countries.
“I enjoy helping. I think it’s super cool what (Sawyer) does,” Babe said. “I think it’s super nice what she does for our military.”
Some of the locations are Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan, though Sawyer said they won’t know exactly where.
“Because that’s confidential,” she said.
But they will be notified when the stockings arrive, and sometimes the troops send photos saying thank you.
“We usually get messages from whoever we sent the stockings to,” she said. “Some don’t send pictures because they eat them right away.”
Five of the eight volunteers went to the post office to send the first round of stockings.
A stocking includes a deck of playing cards, a signed Christmas card, a candy cane, an energy drink, coffee and assorted baked goods, brownies and candy.
The baked goods and candy come from all over the state, Sawyer said.
“Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, some from Detroit, some from Lansing, Muskegon, Pentwater, Scottville — all around Michigan” she said. “And some baked goods come from different states.”
Local and national sponsors for the stockings include House of Flavors, Strike Force Energy, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Ludington Meijer and Spangler Candy Company.
Sawyer said it took several weeks to put together the packages.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said. “A lot of hours.”
The organization is working with fewer volunteers these days because of the pandemic, Heather said.
Last year, a class from Ludington Area Schools pitched in, but that won’t happen this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The usual candy drive that takes place at Ludington Area Schools this time of year was also canceled, which means the nonprofit is looking for additional donations.
“We collected thousands of pounds of candy (through the drive),” Sawyer said. “We really need donations for candy this year.”
Last year, Kids With a Cause mailed over 10,000 packages, but with expecting fewer donations and a shortage of helping hands the goal this year is 5,000 to 6,000.
“We send these Christmas stockings filled with holiday cheer because there are millions of people overseas who won’t be coming home for Christmas to their families. We like to call it a piece of home,” Sawyer said.
For more information about Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause, visit the website, www.misssawyer.com, or call (231)233-9042. Donations can be dropped off at 516 S. James Street.
Hometown Hero
Sawyer was selected as a Detroit Lions Hometown Hero, an honor usually reserved for veterans.
She said it was a funny story how she found out about it.
“I kept getting calls from the same number yesterday (Wednesday), but since I get scam calls all the time I thought that’s what it was,” she said.
She answered the phone several times saying please stop calling.
“Then I got a text from the same number,” she said.
The Lions representative then informed her that they had picked her.
“She said, ‘We’d like to do a story on you, about what you do, even though you’re not a veteran,’” Sawyer said.
Though she was embarrassed that she hung up several times, Sawyer said she had a “burst of excitement” once she realized what was happening.
Next Sunday, Sawyer will go to Ford Field in Detroit for the interview and a tour.
Nov. 15, for the Veterans Day game, Sawyer will be on the televised pregame show and recognized during the game.
Heather said because of COVID-19, they will have to return next year to be honored on the field once the restrictions are lifted.