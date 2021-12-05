SCOTTVILLE — Christmas came to Scottville Saturday in the form of a parade through its neighborhoods and a Christmas tree lighting on South Main Street.
The celebration was a slightly beefed-up version of an event first held last year. The pandemic inspired the parade route through the city’s residential areas, keeping people at home while allowing others who normally couldn’t make it out to see the parade.
The parade started at 6 p.m. near the Scottville Fire Department building and ended a little under an hour later on South Main Street, where more than 100 people socialized around fire pits and visited with Santa Claus after a tree-lighting ceremony.
“This many people downtown is good to see,” City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said while directing the crowd around Santa Claus. “It’s going to be a good night.”
Over a dozen vehicles ranging from fire engines and police cars to tow trucks and a Kawasaki utility vehicle snaked through Scottville’s neighborhoods for the parade.
People stood on their porches, in their driveways and in the sidewalks to see the parade go by, decked out with Christmas lights. One pickup truck towed a trailer with Santa and Mrs. Claus on it, who tossed treats into the street for the onlooking children.
The parade fleet’s progress through the neighborhoods could be tracked from far away by the echoing police sirens, truck honks and blaring Christmas music.
At South Main Street, people mingled around fire pits between barricades at U.S. 10 and the train tracks as the sounds got closer. Some were wrapped in blankets against the cold.
When the fleet emerged into the downtown, the crowd lined up along the sidewalks and made way for it. Some reached to cover their ears against the sirens. As the Santa Claus truck arrived, one child pointed to it and shouted, “Santa!”
When the truck came to a stop, the music mellowed into a piano melody and he descended into the crowd, calling out “Who’s been good this year?” and asking what everybody wants for Christmas.
People of all ages crowded around him more and more. Some wanted a picture, while others had something to say. One woman even whispered in his ear.
Santa made his way to the Christmas tree set up next to Holden’s Home Emporium. He instructed the crowd to shout “Merry Christmas” in unison, and when they did, the tree lit up. A small brass band next to it began to play.
With that, the ceremony started to disperse. Some people lined up for hot chocolate, and others got sticks to roast marshmallows over the South Main Street fire pits.
Santa sat down on the stoop of a vacant storefront and started fielding Christmas wishes from a line of children.
Police Chief Matt Murphy said the event was “just a good feel for the town.”
“I know Manistee’s got their Sleighbell Parade tonight as well, but really this truly is something for the citizens of Scottville … and we’re very proud of that,” Murphy said.