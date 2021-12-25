This year’s community Christmas dinner was held at Community Church at 109 N.Harrison Street in Ludington.
The dinner was open to all and on Christmas Eve served more than 350 meals, according to Pastor Brett Spalding. Spaulding said an event like this would not be possible without the help of many, many volunteers.
“We had volunteers from Radiant, Trinity, Emanuel Lutheran, Prayer & Praise, Community and United Methodist Church,” he said. “This is truly a community dinner.”
Spalding said the number of volunteers was more than 85 people.
The Christmas dinner consisted of ham, corn, cheesy patties, salad, dinner roll and desert. The dinner was provided both by take out and in-person dinning at the church.
The dine-in portion of the dinner was served from 2-4 p.m. and prior to that volunteers made up more than 300 meals that were delivered throughout Mason County and into neighboring counties.
Spalding said the total served for the meal was roughly about 400 people.
“We started out with the Boy Scouts coming in on Tuesday and setting all of the tables in the church,” he said. “It really all started a couple of weeks ago with a group of students from Jen Rowe’s home economics group who baked 40 desserts.”
Spalding said volunteers came in on Thursday and packaged the rolls. On Friday morning, volunteers began cutting deserts and packaged salads and those went out with all of the meals on Friday.
“We package 280 meals in no time at all this morning,” he said. “Many hands make light work.”
Spalding said Community Church wanted to do the Christmas dinner this year because they wanted to give back.
“I was asked that question earlier and it’s basically one word, Jesus,” he said. “We want to share the love of Jesus Christ. What a better way to do that than on Christmas Eve. He came to share love, and he came to serve others.”
Spalding said it is as simple as that. He said that the volunteers who give of their time is all about the Christian community.
“People pulling together to serve in the name of Christ,” he said. “For me it is heart-warming. People could be with their families but they choose to give time.”
One of the volunteers on Friday was Stacy Miller, who loves giving of her time for several reasons, one being for those people who are along and can’t get out.
“I want to show the people who can’t get out to make a meal the love of Jesus.” she said.
Miller a volunteer from Radiant, also helped serve at the Thanksgiving dinner earlier in the year at Radiant Church.