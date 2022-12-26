The Christmas Eve Community Dinner was impacted by the blizzard this past Saturday, mainly by the dine-in portion at Community Church in downtown Ludington. More than 200 meals were delivered late Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. Roughly three dozen people came through the doors despite the winter conditions outside.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

