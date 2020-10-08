Early holiday cheer, fair flavor and family fun are coming to the Mason County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Local nonprofit group Mason County Family Events is hosting a day-long “Christmas in October” expo, with drive-thru fair food, and vendors selling a variety of homemade crafts and wares.
Mason County Family Events co-founder Connie Wade, who is also the treasurer of the Western Michigan Fair Association board, told the Daily News the event is being held in lieu of the organization’s annual Christmas Expo — normally held slightly later in the season — because that indoor event simply draws too many people to be a realistic option with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Mason County Family Events traditionally has its Christmas Expo every year at Cornerstone Baptist Church, but due to restrictions… you can’t have that many people in a building,” Wade said, adding that the expo tends to draw up to 500 people throughout the day.
When considering what to do in place of the expo, Wade said she had the idea to host an outdoor event at the fairgrounds.
“About two weeks ago I had a brainstorm. I said, ‘OK, why don’t we do it at the fairgrounds and we’ll have a ‘Christmas in October,’” Wade said.
A survey was sent out to vendors in the area who normally participate in the expo to gauge interest, and Wade said the responses were positive.
“Because a lot of the vendor shows were canceled, this year… so most people had quite an investment in inventory that they were sitting on, so they were all on board,” she said. “We can do it outdoors, safely, and everyone can social distance. Even if the guidelines change, we’ll still be moving forward this way.”
Wade said the event will feature “something for everybody.”
“There’s going to be vendors with homemade clothing items, scarves and hats, bottle cozies, Tupperware, jewelry, apples and probably maple syrup, antiques (and more),” Wade said. “There’s going to be a variety of stuff.”
As an added draw, food vendors who sell fair food were contacted and asked to participate, and drive-thru food will be available.
“There’s been a lot of drive-thru fair food (this year), so we decided to find an elephant ear trailer so Mason County can be part of that too,” Wade said.
In addition to food and opportunities to get some early holiday shopping out of the way, there will also be raffles for prizes and certificates to local businesses.
To enter in the raffle, participants must bring a nonperishable food item that will be donated to the food pantry at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
“Bring a nonperishable food item, because Cornerstone has a food pantry… and food pantries are hurting,” Wade said.
She said it will be a “win-win” for everyone involved — vendors, many of whom lost opportunities to sell wares during the summer; the food pantry, which has a pressing need for food amid the pandemic; the public, which is relying on food pantries now more than ever; and Mason County Family Events itself, which will use funds from vendor booth rentals to cover the cost of renting the space, and put any additional dollars to its Cooking Club program to teach young people life skills.
“It will be a good thing for the vendors, people in the community, the fairgrounds, businesses — it’ll be good for everybody,” Wade said.
The event will be outdoors, and booths will be about 8 feet apart. Regarding safety, Wade said people should use their best judgment.
“If (people) are not feeling good they shouldn’t come. If they’re sick and have a fever they should definitely stay home,” she said. “If they feel comfortable wearing a mask, wear a mask. If not, we’ll be outdoors. People should use their common sense.”
Christmas shopping will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and drive-thru fair food will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“It sounds like it’s going to be a lot of really unique things and I’m excited to see the talent that will show up,” Wade said.