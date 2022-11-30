A visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts for kids, an expanded parade and more activities will be part of the City of Scottville’s slightly up-scaled Christmas celebration, set to take place Saturday, Dec. 10.
The celebration is “incrementally bigger” than it was in 2021, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk, who said the aim is to continue to grow the event, slowly but surely, over the years to build back up the city’s seasonal offerings.
“If we grow incrementally then more people will want to be involved,” Newkirk said. “(We want to) grow slowly and build on positive experiences.”
Newkirk said the event is “kind of geared toward residents, but anyone who wants to come in from out of town is welcome.”
“This is just our small little thing we’re going to do to build some of our events back,” he said.
The Christmas in Scottville event starts with a parade at 6:30 p.m. The parade route is similar to last year’s, Newkirk said, but with a few neighborhood blocks added for “seniors and families with little kids who don’t want to bring them out in the cold.”
The city has opened the parade up to entries from locals, whereas last year it only included police and fire department vehicles.
The parade will get started at Mason County Central Middle School before heading east on Beryl Street to Gay Street, then South on Gay to Broadway Avenue.
From Broadway, the parade will head east to Thomas Street, north on Thomas to Beryl Street, and west on Beryl to Reinberg Avenue.
The parade then heads south on Reinberg to First Street, and east on First to Scott Street before heading north to Main Street where festivities will get underway.
Entry forms to participate in the parade are still available at City Hall, according to Newkirk.
Newkirk said entry forms can be turned in until Friday, Dec. 9.
The parade ends downtown with “fire rings, hot chocolate and popcorn,” as well as visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Wesco is donating popcorn and bags, North Country Cafe will bring hot chocolate, and the city staff has put together craft bags for kids, according to Newkirk.
There will also be cookies and other festivities for kids and families.
Newkirk said the Scottville has a pretty good roster of volunteers, as city staff members are devoting time to the effort, but if anyone wants to see if there are still opportunities to volunteer, they should contact City Hall at 757-4729 and ask for City Clerk Kelse Lester.