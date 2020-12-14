FOUNTAIN — It wasn’t quite like other years, but Fountain still had a Christmas celebration Sunday with a visit from Santa, too.
Because of the pandemic, the annual Christmas celebration was transformed into a drive-by parade. Families parked along the side of the road — with most people remaining in their vehicles — to see Fountain Fire Department trucks and emergency responder vehicles light up Main Street.
The parade started just after 1 p.m. Fire trucks came with sirens blaring and lights flashing, decked out with wreaths and other holiday ornaments. Kids and parents waved from their cars to the drivers, who blasted horns in reply.
Finally, Santa followed — not from the seat of a sleigh, but on foot — walking merrily down the street in the parade’s wake.
“Ho, ho, ho,” he boomed as he greeted kids, asking if they’d been good this year.
Santa wasn’t alone. He announced that he’d “caught the Grinch,” and, sure enough, the green Christmas thief of Dr. Seuss fame was there, skulking in the back of an ATV.
The procession started at town hall, traveled east along Main Street, then north on William Street, west on Wealthy Street, south on Foster Street then back to Main. The trucks eventually circled back to unload its holiday decorations near the Fountain Fire Station.
It was a short event, but spirits were high and the snow from earlier in the weekend made for a cheery Christmas display.