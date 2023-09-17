submitted photos
The Church Women United hosted a fundraising luncheon last week at Seventh Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall. Members of the group were thankful for FloraCraft and Andrea Schoenherr donating the foam wreaths for the group’s fundraising wreath project. The group invites women to join it by reaching out to Marilyn Raymond at 231-845-9970. The Church Women United will be at Cornerstone Baptist Church for the holiday craft fair on Saturday, Nov. 11, with the group’s fundraising items.