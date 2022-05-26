“It’s almost like an Indiana Jones operation.”
Fresh off a shift at his refugee clinic, that’s how Dr. Rajeev Fernando described ferrying medical supplies across the Ukrainian war zone and into the country’s military bases, facing security checkpoints and hours-long detours along the way.
“You have to be ready to die to work here, honestly,” said Fernando, who has been in Ukraine since four days after Russia invaded. “It’s the most unstable place on Earth. Anything could happen any time.”
Despite the dangers, he’s still caring for victims of the three-month-old conflict. And he needs help.
The war in Ukraine brought the country’s already-stressed healthcare system to its knees, Fernando said. With Russians targeting hospitals, “everyone is scrambling, and the biggest thing we need right now is medical supplies and medicine.”
Mason County churches are seeking donations of over-the-counter medical supplies, which a group of locals have volunteered to accompany to the Ukrainian border.
Supplies can be dropped off at any area church or HELP Ministries, according to a flier. HELP is taking monetary donations for expenses and more supplies — just mark the checks “Aid for Ukraine.”
Fernando said donations from churches in particular “mean a lot to me and the people.”
“The people of Ukraine are God-fearing, wonderful Christian people, and they’re grateful for everything that comes their way,” he said. “The church is so powerful. People have a lot of faith.”
The Facebook page, Mason County Aid for Ukraine, has a list of 34 needed supplies that can be found at the store. It includes exam gloves, antibiotic ointment, aspirin, Bengay topical gel, caffeine pills, ibuprofen and acetaminophen.
Meds for common ailments unrelated to the war are needed almost as badly as trauma supplies, Fernando said.
“More than one-third of Ukrainians actually have high blood pressure, so we’re always short on medication for high blood pressure,” he said. “Diabetes is very important here — short of meds for that.”
The plan is to ship the supplies to a Warsaw hotel in the coming weeks, where a group of locals will scoop them up and make for the Ukraine border.
The supplies will be delivered to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense by charity workers from Music in World Cultures and Fernando’s nonprofit, CHIRAJ. From there, the supplies will go to the neediest hospitals — particularly in the country’s east, where the fighting is now heaviest.
Then, two Ludington pastors — Rev. Wayne Wheeler and Rev. Mick Shriver — plan to spend a couple of days among refugees on the Polish border.
“They’d like to spend some time praying for people, counseling them, ministering to them,” said Rev. Brian Ford, pastor of Living Word Church.
Jim and Donna Hill, congregants at St. Simon, are part of the group picking up the supplies in Warsaw. When their priest, Fr. Wayne Wheeler, heard Jim’s company had worked earlier with Fernando and MIWC to get two pallets of supplies to Kharkiv, he organized area church leaders for follow-up efforts, Jim said.
And that’s efforts, plural. Those involved plan to keep it up “until this tragedy ends,” Ford said.
“We want the people of Ukraine to understand that there are Christians, there are churches around the world that stand with them,” he said. “Jesus Christ himself said in the Bible, never will I leave you, never will I forsake you — and that would even include in a time of war.”