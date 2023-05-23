SCOTTVILLE — After earning a bundle of different accolades, scholarships and certificates of recognition during Mason County Central’s annual awards assembly on Tuesday, Will Chye was named the school’s All-Around Senior for 2023.
Chye received the award at the culmination of a ceremony held in the high school gymnasium.
The award was presented by Becky Gerhart, high school English teacher, who commended Chye’s commitment to academics, athletics and extracurricular activities.
Gerhart said that even when class was being held via Google Meet during the worst portions of the COVID-19 lockdown, Chye was “always there, always ready to go.”
“Those were some really difficult times,” she added.
Gerhart noted that Chye is a three-year National Honor Society member and H.G. Bacon plaque recipient, as well as a three-sport athlete, participating in baseball, basketball and football, and “receiving all-conference in all three sports, all-state honorable mention in basketball, and all-state in baseball.”
Gerhart said Chye has been involved in “all class activities” during his time at MCC, including homecoming decoration, dress-up days, games and mock rock.
She said he spends a fair amount of his spare time giving back to the community through volunteership.
Gerhart noted that while Chye’s successes in the classroom and on the court, field and baseball diamond are all impressive, it’s his character — exemplified by his commitment to achievement, his giving personality and natural tendency to lead — that really makes him shine.
“He’s always making time to talk to younger Spartans, and volunteers at camps to serve as a role model for them, and I dare say he’s an excellent one,” Gerhart said. “Will Chye is a … leader that leads by example, through hard work and decision-making, and he has a very kind and humble personality.”
Chye was humble but happy about receiving the award.
“It’s definitely a great honor,” he told the Daily News. “I’m very thankful to get it.”
In addition to being named All-Around Senior, Chye was also given an award for Male Athlete of the Year by athletic director Tim Genson.
He took home a plaque for being a three-year H.G. Bacon recipient, and received certificates of excellence for physical education and for participation in West Michigan Showcase.
He also earned the Ruth and John Carney and Irene Carney Kendrick Memorial Scholarship award for $4,000, as well as the Jackson Scholarship and a scholarship to West Shore Community College.
As a byproduct of being named All-Around Senior, Chye also received the MCC Legacy Scholarship from the Mason County Youth Advisory Council, which comes with a $500 donation to the charity of his choice. He said he’s not sure where he’s going to apply the donation just yet.
After he graduates from MCC on Friday, Chye plans to go to Muskegon Community College to pursue welding, and to play baseball and basketball.