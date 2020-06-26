FREE SOIL — More than 3,000 brilliant colored plastic eggs filled with candy lined one of the animal barns at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm on Thursday.
The plastic eggs were part of the farm’s annual picnic, egg hunt, a sun bonnet contest (instead of the Easter bonnet) and medical facial mask contest at the farm located at 5487 N. Tuttle Road in Free Soil.
Nancy Supran, owner of the farm, said that the eggs and bonnet contest are a make-up from the spring when the annual Easter egg hunt was postponed due to COVID-19.
The plastic eggs were filled with candy. Prior to the Easter egg hunt being canceled, members of Victory Trinity Lutheran, Scottville United, Grace Episcopal and Emmanuel Lutheran churches all lent a hand to filling the eggs.
On Thursday, children and adults of all ages, with special needs, smiled from ear to ear as they danced to music, visited and sprayed water at the Fountain Fire Truck that was on hand, participated in the Easter egg hunt and took part in the bonnet and medical facial mask contest. In each contest, prizes for first, second and third place were given out.
For the picnic lunch participants brought their own lunch or snack while practicing social distancing. Supran said that all of the tables and chairs were cleaned prior to the event.
“They all have their own table,” Supran said. “A table for each family or home that comes.”
While the participants were eating, the fire department judged the face masks and the sun bonnets. Then each family or home had their own turn in the barn hunting for eggs so that social distancing was maintained.
Each participant also was given the choice of a stuffed animal during the event.
New to the farm this year are turkeys, which were on display.
Some participants even turned in their coloring contest entries which are due at the end of the month.
Supran said they will offer another coloring contest in July with a theme of “Fair Time” and maybe camping.
“These contests have been wonderful. There has been great participation,” she said.
Supran said the farm has been running its private therapy programs with animals. The farm is still planning on the Blessing of the Animals on the third Sunday in September.