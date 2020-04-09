Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is currently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but children and people with special needs are encouraged to participate in a coloring contest to help “cheer up” the farm’s animals.
Color the animals a picture of a spring or farm animal, free-hand or from a coloring book of your choice, and send the picture to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, 49411. The deadline is April 30.
Children 12 years old and younger, seniors and people with special needs of all ages can enter the contest, and there will be ribbons for the top three art pieces.
People submitting art should include their full name, address and age. Those with special needs should include a note stating “s.p.”
For more information, contact the farm at (231) 462-3732.