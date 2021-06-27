The first 51st Circuit Court trial to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and Michigan in 2020 will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The trial will be held at the Stearns Motor Inn, across from the Mason County Courthouse. It will be held in the ballroom so that 6 feet of social distancing can be practiced. Only 20 potential jurors will be present at any one time. If a jury is not picked from the first pool of people, then another 20 people would be called in.
On trial is Chis Benard Hansen. He is charged with three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault); fleeing a police officer, fourth degree; reckless driving; failing to stop at a property damage accident; violating driver’s license restrictions; and, being a habitual offender, fourth offense.
The allegations are from an incident that occurred in June 2020 in Amber Township.
Hansen is being represented by Traci McCarn-Dinehart. Prosecuting the case will be Lauren Kreinbrink.