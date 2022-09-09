Carmen Chapman chose to become a United States citizen, in part because the Canadian-born resident of Pere Marquette Township has felt enveloped by welcoming arms since arriving in the United States in 1996.
Wednesday evening, with her husband Brad and visiting Canadian sister Lisa Paulin accompanying her, as Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American” played in the background, Carmen entered a surprise gathering celebrating her gaining U.S. citizenship earlier in the day.
Seeing close friends and, to her surprise, their daughter Veronique, a Central Michigan University student who was unable to make the citizenship ceremony earlier in Detroit, Carmen tried to hold back tears that burst forth upon feeling the welcome of those gathered to congratulate the new American citizen.
Gaining citizenship proved a long journey for Carmen. She came to the U.S. first on a TN (Trade NAFTA immigrant work visa) to take a job with ATT Wireless on the East Coast in 1996. Her degree in urban planning qualified her for the one-year TN visa issued at the border. She renewed the TN, again at the border, a year later before applying for and receiving a green card good for 12 years.
She said she wanted to come to the U.S. to prove herself in New York City, “to make it big.”
Her work kept her busy. When the initial green card was nearing expiration, she said it was easier to renew it than to go through citizenship process. So that’s what she did.
The second 12 years expired this past February.
This time, she decided to go for citizenship, in part because of the welcome received during her time in business in New York and New Jersey and living in Connecticut and Michigan. COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions also meant she had time to tackle the process.
Friends in Canada, she said, would ask her why pursue U.S. citizenship? She said they had misperceptions of Americans as a loud, harsh, cold place. She would answer Americans and the U.S. are not how they are portrayed in media.
Rather, she said, “It just feels like arms surrounding you giving you a hug.”
Canadians’ and Americans’ approaches differ, she said.
Carmen describes Canadians as less direct. When she first went to NYC to negotiate a deal, a co-worker advised her that in New York, time is money and cut to the chase quickly. She followed the advice, which she said was good and helpful. In Canada, a similar negotiation would start with chatting and getting to know a bit about the other party. While less direct, Canadians ultimately get “the same result, only meandering a bit” on the way to it.
Brad said Carmen and he had been talking about citizenship for some time. They had met in Toronto when he, native of Spring Lake, was working as western Canada sales manager for ATT land lines. He said U.S. citizenship was important to Carmen in part because she would be able to participate more fully in the United States by voting and serving in ways closed to non-citizens.
Brad said Carmen was frustrated she could not vote or have a say here in ways a U.S. citizen could.
Ludington Attorney Carlos Alvarado, a native of Chile who gained U.S. citizenship years ago, and his Legal Assistant Alina Martinez helped Carmen through the process.
“I am so grateful for their knowledge and assistance,” Carmen said.
Alvarado said he tells immigrants to think about becoming a citizen for those very reasons Brad and Carmen discussed: the ability to vote and participate in the workings of government.
He told the Chapmans, with residency established, gaining citizenship generally takes four to five months. That proved an optimistic estimate for Carmen. Her journey to citizenship took 13 months to complete.
Carmen described three steps following application that need to be successfully completed before gaining the citizenship papers she received Wednesday in Detroit.
Simply put, one has to pass medical tests, a background test and an oral test about the geography, government and history of the U.S. An interview also proves the applicant can speak and read English.
Sounds simple?
Not so quick.
Because Carmen had a green card, the first two parts were waived, though she assumes they checked her background for the years after receiving the green card.
The final part was a 100-question test for which she was given the answers she had to learn for the oral test.
Geography was easy, she said. She follows politics and was familiar with aspects of that area. History, however, proved difficult. After all, she was raised learning Canada’s history not U.S. history.
Those welcoming arms surrounded her in the weeks leading up to the test with friends from neighboring Crosswinds, fellow Ludington pickleball players and family quizzing her, building her confidence.
“And they were learning, too,” Carmen said.
While almost everyone knows how many U.S. Senators there are — two per state for a total of 100 — fewer could say how many members there are in the U.S. House of Representatives: 435.
Her sister Lisa’s advice to just take a deep breath and answer the questions because she knows the answers the built her confidence, too.
“I want to do a shout out to my husband, daughter, neighbors and sister. It’s been a year, and they have been patient and very supportive,” Carmen said.
Which questions would be asked one doesn’t know until asked — and the different immigration agents can choose.
Some 30 applicants arrived at the Detroit immigration office July 12 at 1:15 p.m. for testing. One-by-one their names were called and each went off with an agent for the final interview.
When her time came to be called, Carmen initially found her agent to be terse, strict.
“In my mind I was getting the hardest one. This guy was giving it to me.”
The questions, it turned out, weren’t verbatim to what she had studied. “My brain was reeling,” Carmen recalled.
She quieted her mind, took a breath and started answering. She got the first six asked in the 10-question section correct. Seven are needed to pass, but the agent said good enough and moved on without asking the other four.
She relaxed a bit. More questions on another section followed with her answering correctly until the test was done and she was told she passed. She relaxed more.
Then came to what she calls “administrative” questions: Have you practiced prostitution? Are you a drunkard. “I didn’t know the word until then,” she said.
The agent asked about 15 of the potential 40 questions in this section.
Then she learned the agent had dual American and Canadian citizenship as he was born in Windsor and moved to the U.S. as a child. She felt bonded. What for the other 29 applicants was about 30-minute interview, stretched to nearly 90 minutes in Carmen’s case as she and the agent chatted. Meanwhile, outside waiting, Brad thought something was wrong and Carmen was detained or being shipped to Canada, she said.
All was well.
Except, though she passed the test, the agent told her it would be a couple weeks before final approval was given. A couple turned out to be five or six weeks.
“It was a bit frustrating,” Brad said. “There was nothing you could do.”
That wasn’t all that would prove frustrating.
Wednesday, Carmen, Brad and sister Lisa who flew in as a surprise to Carmen, went to the ceremony. At the security checkpoint Brad and Lisa were turned away. As of Wednesday morning, only applicants — no guests — would be allowed in, due to COVID-19 restrictions that went into effect at 8 a.m. they were told.
“I was just so upset,” Carmen said. “They had traveled so far.”
After signing papers and other formalities she received her U.S. citizenship paper and now has dual citizenship as an American and a Canadian.
Friends from Connecticut called her as the Chapmans drove back to Ludington where close friends and family awaited to surprise her and celebrate her new citizenship.
“I just saw a sea of people. My eyes were glossy. I didn’t see my daughter.”
When Veronique was pointed out, more hugs and more tears flowed.
“I felt emotional, gratitude for your country allowing me to be part of your family,” Carmen said. “I just felt Americans embracing me wherever I was and feeling welcomed.”
Thursday was Carmen Chapman’s first morning awakening in the U.S. as an American citizen.
“I just feel disbelief that it happened,” she said.
“She’s very excited and finds comfort in citizenship,” Brad said. “She gets to vote, and that was important to her.”
“(Gaining citizenship) is the culmination of what we do in immigration,” Alvarado said.
For new U.S. citizen Carmen Chapman, it’s goal accomplished.