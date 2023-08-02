Some Pentwater citizens formed a group to oppose the proposal of moving the Village of Pentwater to become a city.
According to a press release, the group calling itself Boycott Pentwater City was organized. It stated those for the movement to become a city are not being completely forthright on details and it would affect the cooperation between the village and township negatively.
“There’s many of us that don’t know what it means (if the village were to become a city). Until the village decides, we don’t know how much the 45% (of people and landowners in the township will be affected), it probably means somebody is going to be hiring and somebody is going to be laying off,” said Mark Trierweiler, one of the founding members of Boycott Pentwater City.
“The people in the township aren’t feeling good about it. … We live in the township, but everything we do and everything our friends do is to benefit the village. When the village does something that alienates us, it’s not going to be (good),” Trierweiler said.
The Village of Pentwater, at its July village council meeting, decided to continue to pursue a ballot measure before the village’s residents to decide if it will remain a village or become a city. For a year, a city feasibility study committee researched the proposal and presented its findings. That study and a frequently-asked-questions file are available on the village’s website, www.pentwatervillage.org.
If the village were to become a city, Pentwater Township, too, would be impacted by the loss of revenue because those city residents and landowners would no longer be township residents and landowners. The township formed its own study committee, and it hosted its first of two informational meetings at First Baptist Church of Pentwater last month. The next one is 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, also at the church. The township’s report, completed through nonpartisan consultant Citizens Research Council of Michigan, is available on the township’s website, www.pentwatertwp.org.
In the release, a meeting was hosted at First Baptist Church of Pentwater on Tuesday by those interested in joining the group.
Trierweiler called it “naive” to believe the working relationships between the city and township wouldn’t be affected negatively.
“We’ve always had these really good relationships. Things that come between them are a threat (to that),” he said.
According to the release, a website as well as a survey are under development to determine and distribute views.
“The survey, I’ve written hundreds of them including the one for the long range plan. Are we going in the right direction or wrong direction? Do you have confidence that village plans will lower your taxes or keep the same or will they go up? Do you support the change? Everyone kinds of wonders where this comes from,” Trierweiler said. “Nobody asked for it, the village becoming a city, and who is going to benefit.”
Trierweiler said the village council decided to move forward with a question before the voters when he believed no one was asking for the transition from a village to a city in the first place.
“Someone convinced them to vote for it even though there were no calls for the village moving in this direction, and they were voting against their own customers in some places. Where is that coming from? How did they get into that position that they actually voted for something that was really not in the township’s interest?” he said.
The release also stated the group might encourage residents to boycott businesses that support the transition from a village to a city.
“Regarding the boycotting, I guess the concept is that there were people on the council that surely knew that they were going to hurt their customers in the township but voted for it anyway,” Trierweiler said. “We’re not going to support them. That’s where that came from.”