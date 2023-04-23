PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A camping trip to the Pictured Rocks on the shores of Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula led Dave Dempsey to a 30-year-career in working on Great Lakes environmental policy, conservation and authoring nine books.
Dempsey said he didn’t commit to the environment as a vocation rather than an avocation until that trip.
Dempsey shared his thoughts during A Few Friends of the Environment’s (AFFEW) Earth Day celebration Saturday. He and AFFEW Board Secretary Sharon Edgar, whose public policy career with the State of Michigan overlapped at times with Dempsey’s, touched upon many environmental topics during a panel discussion.
“I really appreciate AFFEW,” Dempsey, said to open his comments.
Dempsey was environmental for Michigan Gov. James Blanchard in the late 1980s before serving as executive director of the Michigan Council of Environmental Quality, a member of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission and policy advisor to the International Joint Commission, among other positions.
“Groups like AFFEW are the backbone of the environmental movement,” Dempsey said. “Some of us get paid, but they’re the volunteers.”
Any environmental success is not an individual success, he noted.
Sixty-five percent of the surface area of earth is covered by water, Dempsey said. However, only 3% of that is drinkable fresh water and one-fifth of that is contained in the Great Lakes.
Thus, Great Lakes water quality matters are a top concern of his. Once, the lakes were fouled by untreated sanitation, which mostly has been resolved. Industrial point-source pollution proved another major source of pollution, also now mostly resolved.
Great Lakes water is visibly clearer than it was 53 years ago on the first Earth Day, but threats remain, Dempsey said.
Microplastics and PFAS contamination are recently recognized threats to the region’s water. Other persistent toxic pollutants such as PCB, PBB and PBT still cause fish consumption warnings throughout Michigan.
Agricultural run-off, especially from large confined feeding operations (CAFOs), remains a challenge to water quality, he said. Some extremely large CAFOs produce manure equaling the sewage load from a city of 50,000 people, he said. Ag runoff is a factor in algae blooms such as one Lake Erie experienced about five years ago that for a couple days made the water undrinkable for the City of Toledo.
Rapid fluctuation of Great Lakes water levels presents another challenge. Resilient shoreline and infrastructure solutions are being looked at.
He said he was wrong 30 years ago when predicting global climate change would lead to lower Great Lakes water levels. The opposite, he said, has come to pass. There’s more water, not less, due to changes in the jet stream.
Resiliency issues require long-term approaches. He said that isn’t easy to accomplish since elected officials’ outlook is often restricted to their terms. “Any long-term thinking fades away,” he said calling for citizens to step up to make sure issues aren’t forgotten.
Sometimes government officials set long-term goals — goals that others, not them, will have to meet. He said more interim goals are needed, too, to address long-term issues.
The threat of Great Lakes water diversions remains real, he said. Pressure for diverting water from the Great Lakes could increase as water woes and Congressional power through population gains in the nation’s southwest.
The Great Lakes Compact agreed to by the eight states touching the Great Lakes, Congress and signed into law in 2008 by President George W. Bush, makes diversions more difficult by banning diversions outside of the basin with limited exceptions.
Still, the City of Chicago has been diverting 3,200 cubic feet of water per second from Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River basin for 90 years as a way to keep its sewage away from its drinking water source in the lake. New water diversion schemes are possible.
A loophole allowing the commercial sale of bottled water out of the basin, Dempsey said, needs to be watched.
He praised the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund which uses state oil and gas lease revenues to purchase public land. A balance of pristine land and recreation land purchases is important, he said. Purchasing lands nearer to or in population centers such as Detroit develops a better understanding and appreciation of resources and recreation by making them more readily available to people, and as a means to address environmental justice inequities. Poorer people disproportionately live in places near environmental contamination and in older homes with potential lead and other environmental concerns, he said.
“For everyone who lives in Michigan, groundwater should be a passion,” Dempsey said. Forty-five percent of Michigan residents use wells as water sources. Because groundwater isn’t seen, problems potentially affecting it can be difficult to address. Michigan has about 3,000 sites of contamination that could harm groundwater.
Dempsey and Edgar fielded questions from the audience before the session ended and participants returned to check out information booths, and other presentations at what was AFFEW’s 33rd year of marking Earth Day.