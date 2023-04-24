SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners on Monday approved an administrative agreement between Scottville’s Downtown Development Authority and the Chamber Alliance of Mason County that will see the Chamber plan and oversee many elements of the city’s Fall Festival in September.
For $2,500, the chamber will handle the coordination of planning meetings, advertising marketing and promotion of the festival itself, accounting for vendors, and the set-up and tear-down of festival stages.
The chamber will also provide staff members to help during the event, which is slated for Sept. 16.
Commissioner Rob Alway motioned that the city approve the agreement; Commissioner Aaron Seiter supported it, and it passed unanimously.
Alway said he had some reservations about what the agreement might signal for the future of volunteership in Scottville.
“I kind of have some mixed feelings on this,” he said. “This is the road we went down with the Harvest Festival, and it didn’t do too well.”
Alway said it’s a “shame” that the community can’t organically generate volunteers, and he hopes the city doesn’t become too dependent on outsourcing help.
He noted that he did not want his comment to be taken as a shot at the chamber.
“I think the chamber of commerce has made a very big effort to be a part of Scottville,” Alway said.
Seiter said it’s worth a try, noting that if it doesn’t work out, the city could pursue other options next year.
BUDGET
The city held a public hearing about the proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The city is proposing $928,950 in revenue and $976,475 in expenditures for the general fund.
The millage rates to be levied to support the proposed budget are 16.2 mills for city operating expenses and 2.6 mills for city refuse.
The proposed budget is open and can be examined from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
It will be up for adoption at the next city commission meeting, at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission approved a bid from TNT Enterprize for mowing services at Riverside Park campground and boat launch for $250 per mow, opting not to add an option to include bathroom and shower cleaning.
The city also approved appointing Trent Lundquist to the DDA, and approved the resignation of Phil Yarborough from the parks and recreation committee.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Mason County Central High School principal Jeff Tuka addressed the commission about MCC’s May 2 facilities bond proposal.
The district is seeking a $31.5 million bond to cover security and infrastructure upgrades, as well as the construction of an auditorium.
“We’re in much need of some updates,” Tuka said, noting that “safety and relevance” are the key points of the bond plan, with security being the top priority.
Tuka underscored the importance of replacing the overabundance of glass in the high school to boost safety in the event of a security breach.
On the subject of an auditorium — which the school is now referring to as a community event center — Tuka said it’s vital.
“Some folks may see that as a luxury item … but other schools, our neighbors, have had these for some time,” he said.
Tuka noted that the center would help MCC “prosper” through partnerships with organizations in Scottville and the greater community.
He said it would be a boon for athletics, too, as students in sports and the arts would no longer have to share space, as they now do in A.O. Carlson Gym.
“We’re thinking about every demographic and person that could benefit from this,” Tuka said, before encouraging attendees to vote on May 2.
“We absolutely have to have the safety upgrades, infrastructure upgrades and do better for our community,” he said.