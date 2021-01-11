The Ludington City Council approved the city’s five-year recreation plan following a public hearing Monday night during its regular meeting hosted via the video-conferencing application Zoom.
The council approved the plan unanimously, and referenced some corrections and changes suggested by residents Tom Rotta and Annette Quillan. Heather Tykoski, the community development director for the city, said the residents’ suggestions could be addressed in time.
“It’s nice to have a complete document when we come to this phase, but we will add those in and make sure we address them because this (is a) plan we will have for five years,” Tykoski said. “But you can amend it. There is an amendment process.”
CITY CALENDAR
Councilor Cheri Stibitz asked during council’s portion of the meeting about the availability of calendars from the city. In the past, the city mailed calendars to each resident that contained contact information and dates for recycling and trash pick-up. The city decided two years ago to only have calendars available at the municipal building.
For this year, the city did not print any calendars. City Manager Mitch Foster outlined the reasons for the decision, which included uncertainty about event scheduling as a result of the pandemic.
“One, we still had a number leftover from last year — multiple boxes. And two, because of the, I’ll say unknowingness of what 2021 would bring, the number of changes that would be on the calendar would be quite significant,” Foster said.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski said people have formed a habit of receiving the calendars, and she said she’s had four people approach her about them.
Councilor Dave Bourgette suggested that the city should return to the issue of bringing back the calendars when it enters into discussing the budget for next year.
OTHER BUSINESS
• Les Johnson was elected unanimously to serve as the mayor pro-tem.
• The council approved its one-year agreement with Harbor Front Condominium Association for use of the Harbor View Marina clubhouse and pool facilities between April 15 and Oct. 15, 2021.
• The city approved a contract with TNT Enterprise to continue cleaning the public restrooms for 2021, with an option to renew for an additional year or two years. TNT Enterprise previously had the contract.