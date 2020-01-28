The Ludington City Council voted to approve Olson, Bzdok & Howard as the office to provide law counsel for one year.
The recommendation by city staff to establish Olson, Bzdok & Howard for the contract was not taken by Mayor Steve Miller. He nominated the acting city attorney, Richard Wilson, representing Mika Meyers PLC, for the position.
The council voted 4-3 against rehiring Mika Meyers PLC with Wilson as the city attorney. The four councillors who voted for rehiring Mika Meyers were Angela Serna, Brandy Miller, Joe Lenius and Dave Bourgette. Les Johnson, Kathy Winczewski and Cheri Rozell.
The mayor then recommended Olson, Bzdok & Howard for the contract, and it passed, 4-3. Voting for the new attorneys were Serna, Miller, Lenius and Bourgette. Voting against the motion were Johnson, Winczewski and Rozell.
