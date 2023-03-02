The City of Ludington has selected Christopher Jones as its new chief of police.
Jones was selected Tuesday, putting an end to a months-long search to replace Tim Kozal as head of the Ludington Police Department.
Jones, who has accepted the offer, recently retired as a lieutenant with Newark Police Department in Delaware after a 20-year career.
During his time with that department, he served in roles spanning special enforcement, canine, and training. Prior to his time in Newark, Jones spent time with the East Texas Regional Airport Police Department and the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
Jones is certified in Delaware and he must pass the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Recognition of Prior Training and Experience tests in order to begin his tenure with the LPD.
Jones stated he's "grateful and humbled by the opportunity," according to a press release from City Manager Mitch Foster.
"I appreciate the trust that has been placed in me. I am honored to accept this position and lead the men and women of Ludington Police Department," Jones stated in the release. "I look forward to becoming part of the Ludington community, serving with excellence and professionalism.”
In a recent interview with the Daily News, Jones stated that Ludington is an area where he wants to establish roots and retire from. He stated that hope is "to do what’s best for the city to make it safer and to make the department better," adding that he would seek to be actively involved in the community.