The City of Ludington received a citation and penalty from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration as a result of its findings after the death of Kurt Malzahn, the city’s water treatment plant supervisor.
Malzahn died in December 2019 after suffering injuries in a fall at the Brye Road Booster Station in Amber Township in a valve pit. MIOSHA looked into the accident, and it cited the city in three areas. One was not having areas identified as a permit-required confined space, a second was for not informing employees with danger signs of those permit-required spaces and the third was not having training for employees to conduct work in those permit-required confined spaces.
In all, the city was fined $5,700. The city, in response, is seeking a 50-percent penalty reduction because of steps it is taking.
“There could be some sort of an environmental issue or chemical or mechanical, and that’s considered a permit-required confined space,” explained Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster. “We have to make sure those (spaces) are identified through the water plant system. We have to make sure the confined space plan is up to date and make sure all staff are aware of those confined space entries.”
Foster said Malzahn was “by the book” when it came to safety measures. The city has identified the labeled and identified the spaces, and Foster said the city is increasing its safety budget to include additional training. And Foster expressed confidence in new Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Jamie Hockemeyer, too.
“When he was in Mount Pleasant, safety was key for him. He has taken the lead for the safety committee and the safety goals,” Foster said.
According to a response to the MIOSHA findings from the city, the city is proposing to have bi-annual trainings with hired speakers/presenters on training as well as a review and update of the Department of Public Works’ Safety Manual and each department’s monthly inspection reports.
Hockemeyer also remedied the items MIOSHA took issue with, including training employees, the city noted.