The Ludington City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the Brownfield plan for the Lofts on Rowe project at Monday’s regular meeting at the city’s municipal building.
The meeting was the first in-person meeting since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic of the city council. Those in attendance were socially distanced, including having chairs set up in outside the council’s chambers.
The Brownfield plan still needs to be approved by the Mason County Board of Commissioners, and it’s on the board’s agenda for its regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at the Mason County Airport.
The plan affects the 100-plus-year-old, three-story building at 801 N. Rowe St., and the plan by Michigan Community Capital to convert the building into 65 units of housing.
Before the council approved the amendment to the Brownfield plan, there were several questions from the council. Councilor Kathy Winczewski asked what happened with Third Coast Development, which initially spearheaded the effort behind the Lofts on Rowe.
“My concern is that Third Coast talked to the neighbors, and we had that community forum that one night where they got to ask about blueprints and everything else,” Winczewski said. “This is just a reassurance that this is a continuation of that plan.”
Marilyn Crowley, vice president of investments for Michigan Community Capital, told the council that Third Coast was bought out by her non-profit organization and now Crowley’s organization is handling the effort.
“We’ve been involved all-along with the project, but originally, we were a silent partner,” Crowley said. “We took donations for the building and received a grant from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation. But as we got deeper into the project, we kept finding more contamination, more structural issues and the costs kept increasing and increasing.”
Crowley said that the building’s structure is good, but she cited one example of where more work is necessary than what was initially anticipated.
“The building is repairable. I guess anything is repairable with enough money. The biggest change that we found is we studied the vapor inside of the building,” she said in response to Councilor Dave Bourgette. “We did some air quality tests and it exceeded acceptable levels. We planned on just polishing the existing cement floor and building it out. Now, we’re going to have to excavate the entire first floor and do what is called a vapor-mitigation system. That added about $200,000 plus (demolition) and that’s ($60,000). And then we did additional lead and asbestos studies. We found that was going add about another half of a million dollars additional.
“I would say the structural issues were kind of known. I would say that the two unknowns that we discovered were the lead and asbestos, the additional cost, and the vapor mitigation system.”
Crowley said because the non-profit can accept lower returns than a for-profit company, Michigan Community Capital is continuing with the project.
“The project has not changed in scope, but in terms of construction costs, we’ve had a lot of costs go up. We’re trying to control the total project costs,” she said.
The organization received $2 million of a targeted $4 million from the Community Block Grant program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. To help make up for the shortfall in grants, Crowley’s organization was seeking to get the Brownfield plan changed.
Crowley said her organization was targeting less than a 1 percent return in investment.“Anyone that knows anything about making money, they’d say that that’s not a very good return on investment,” she said. “But we’re not here to make money. We’re a state-wide non-profit focused on community economic development. I think if we had known that it would be so difficult and gotten so little return, we might not have gotten involved. But we own the building.
“We’re here. We’ve done all of the architectural. We’ve done the historic designation. So, we’re going to move forward with the project with your support. It’s mission-driven. That’s why we’re doing the project.”
The building was donated to the drive by Ron and Dawn Sarto, and the historic designation was achieved through the National Register of Historic Places.
Councilor Angela Serna asked about the water and sewer hook-ups for the site, and City Manager Mitch Foster replied there shouldn’t be issues because of FloraCraft being close to the building.
The city agreed to a purchase agreement between Michigan Community Capital and the city for the property at 806 N. Harrison St. While the agreement was approved unanimously, it was also contingent upon a variety of factors. In making a motion to approve the agreement, Councilor Les Johnson said the permits needed to be approved, the Brownfield amendment needs to be approved by the county board and a grant from the MEDC.
The property — which currently includes the city’s salt barn and warehouse for the utilities department — will be used for a parking lot by the Lofts on Rowe project.
Foster said the city will be looking at building a new salt barn and a warehouse at the property that includes the Department of Public Works. The city has estimates for both buildings, and it includes putting the utilities department with its equipment rather than having the utilities department at the water treatment plant.