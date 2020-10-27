The Ludington City Council approved an amendment to a Brownfield Redevelopment Grant for a site along South James Street during its regular meeting Monday at the municipal building.
The initial grant concludes Nov. 11, 2020, and Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Brownfield Coordinator Julie Lowe stated it supported a request by city staff to extend the contract end date to Nov. 11, 2022. It is for properties at 302 and 304 S. James Street where an old service station is located.
As the council was considering the motion to approve the extension, City Manager Mitch Foster told the council that the original grant agreement was for $46,000, and it covered environmental due diligence items such as baseline assessments and some sampling.
“Once all of those were taking place, we got to the end of the grant which is in mid-November,” Foster said. “This amendment extends the grant out because in discussions with EGLE, there is a potential since a developer has purchased the site from the original owners, because there is a development proposed for the site, they are eligible for additional cleanup activities associated with this grant and other funds within EGLE.”
PJP Holdings, owned by Kelly and Michael Parker of Ludington, has applied for a special land use through the city to build a five-unit multi-family residential town home on the property. The Ludington Planning Commission is scheduled to take up the special land use during its Nov. 4 meeting.
Tom Rotta raised a concern during the second public comment where Kelly Parker is the daughter of councilor Joe Lenius, and Lenius voted on the motion to allow for the extension of time for the Brownfield grant.
Councilor Les Johnson, in response, said Lenius was not involved in the company, and because there was a time extension without funds at stake, he said there was no issue.
“I don’t think Joe has done anything wrong here,” Johnson said.
Lenius said he is not a member of the limited liability corporation, and he likely will not be on the council — he is not running for re-election on Nov. 3 in the First Ward — when any financial changes may come before the council.
“The property has changed hands, but it is still the same contract. All it is is a change of time,” Lenius said. “The next thing that comes around there may be some monies involved, and that probably won’t come up until next year which I won’t be sitting on this board. So there won’t be a conflict of interest. All I did was extend the time on the contract. I see no conflict.”
Foster said during his report to the council that the city received several phone calls about the potential of developments coming to the city and the area.
“In the middle of a pandemic, money is still being spent at a pretty high rate and projects are still moving forward which is great news for the community, not only for the city but also our neighbors, too,” he said, without giving specifics on developments.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
The city council took a pair of actions in relation to the wastewater treatment plant. First, the council approved a request for an extension of time of an additional 110 days to be near “substantial final completion” of the plant.
Foster told the council during the discussion that the request was because of a variety of reasons.
“As part of this, the contractors ran into a number of problems including COVID, including staffing, including other jobs that had COVID impacts that took staffing to other locations,” Foster said. “This change order corrects that and allows for the extension of time for final completion.”
The second approval was to allow for the city to enter into a license agreement with Pere Marquette Township for three monitoring wells in relation to the closure of the sludge ponds with the plant. The wells are to check for levels of contaminants such as PFAS, heavy metals or other materials.
The council also allowed for the city staff to work with Superior Exteriors at 706 S. Pere Marquette Highway or an adjacent property to get have a fourth well installed for monitoring.
“We need to get rolling, and an agreement like this can’t wait until the next city council meeting. That’s why I asked the city council to approve the agreement to be signed by staff once the private property has been identified,” Foster said. “Fishbeck has reached out to a secondary private property similarly located along P.M. Highway that we’re looking to get located and tested.”
REMOTE MEETING
Councilor Kathy Winczewski voiced her concern about meeting in person in light of the increase of cases of COVID-19 in Mason County.
“I would like to consider going back to Zoom meetings for a little while here,” she said.
Other councilors agreed with having meetings via Zoom. Councilors Johnson and Dave Bourgette both were OK with meeting in person. Johnson noted that social distancing would need to be adhered to for an in-person meeting.
“I’m good either way, (but) I like the in-person because it is a little bit more personable,” Bourgette said. “My feeling is that in attending those Zoom meetings, you kind of lose connection. Everyone else is on board. I’m a team player. I’ll go along with Zoom. But my feeling is that I prefer to do it in person.”
Foster said an option the city could use is one where some members meet via a video-conference application while others are in person. However, he expressed the ability of the city to do so is likely not available.