The Ludington City Council voiced its support for a national historic district on East Ludington Avenue following a public hearing on the question at its meeting Monday.
The council unanimously approved a letter announcing their support for the proposed district’s nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
The district would consist of homes facing East Ludington Avenue from Delia to Staffon streets, according to a boundary map.
The State Historic Preservation Review Board meets at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20 to consider nominating East Ludington Avenue to the national register, where it would sit alongside the North Breakwater Light, SS Badger and other local landmarks.
If nominated, the district would be approved or rejected by the National Parks Service within 45 days.
Architectural historian Cheri Szcodronski, who helped compile the application to the national register, was at the meeting to explain the benefits and limitations of being listed.
Being listed opens opportunities for funding programs and state and federal tax credits, though rules can apply if individuals choose to use those, she said. Cities can leverage their place on the list as a “feather in your cap that you can use” for tourism and marketing, she added.
The listing is “honorary, not regulatory,” she said. Homeowners in the district would not be barred from selling, altering or demolishing their homes without state or federal review. Maintenance would not be required.
The area of the proposed district was historically significant from 1872 to 1963 for its architecture and tourism, Szcodronski said.
There are 42 contributing residences, or homes that are still recognizably historic, and 25 contributing out-buildings like carriage houses. The district is “exceptionally tight,” she added, with no vacant lots — something she said she’s never seen in a historic district.
Homes built early in the district’s history range from “large, elaborate wood houses” from the lumbering days to “very elaborate Queen Anne-style houses,” she said. Around the turn of the century, houses like the Cartier Mansion adopted more classical stylings.
Leveaux Park, originally called East End Park, was established in 1915 as greenspace and recreation became more of a focus, she said. As industry died down and tourism ramped up mid-century, tourist homes were built and two motels went up within the proposed district.
The letter of support approved by the council evokes the “elegance and grace of the era of Ludington’s earliest memories” to advocate for the historic designation.
“The 149-year storied history of Ludington is showcased at its entrance, where residents and visitors can move (past) some of the oldest and most dignified residences within the city limits,” the letter states.
A previous attempt to form a different type of historic district for East Ludington Avenue failed in 2013.
That district, which would have been controlled by a local committee, was opposed by most homeowners living in it, according to meeting minutes. Community Development Director Heather Tykoski, who helped develop that district, said there was “a lot of fear” over restrictions that would come with it.
Exterior alterations within that district would have required approval by the local historical committee, according to the ordinance that would have established it.
This latest effort at a less onerous district was spearheaded by Ray Madsen, who told the Daily News he is “single-handedly sponsoring and paying for it,” adding that he intends to write a “companion paperback book on the district.”
“I’m just a person who likes to be involved in things, and I thought, ‘Well, gosh, what a nice thing that maybe I could give back to my hometown, to finally let this happen and actually have our avenue recognized.’”
Two district residents spoke about the proposed district.
One, who has lived in the district for five years, said the homes would remain historically valuable with or without the district and worried about regulations and the negative effects of publicity.
The other advocated for the district, but called for it to be more than something that’s just on paper. He said he’d rather see it used as a springboard for improvement.
One of his suggestions was looking for methods to slow traffic in the district, which is effectively the entrance to the city.